Chris Eubank Jr is set to fight for the IBO super-middleweight world title when he meets Renold Quinlan on Saturday 4th of February in Olympia, London. Steve Bunce assesses whether it will be an easy knockout for 27-year-old. (1:44)

Chris Eubank Jr. expects to fight world middleweight No. 1 Gennady Golovkin this year, despite boxing in the weight division above on Saturday.

The British boxer steps up to super-middleweight to challenge Australian Renold Quinlan (11-1, 7 KOs) for his fringe IBO title at London Olympia after missing out on fighting Golovkin in September.

Eubank (23-1, 18 KOs), 27, was in talks to face the U.S.-based Kazakh but it was his fellow Briton Kell Brook who fought the middleweight champion.

Brook, who jumped up two weight divisions, was dispatched in five rounds by Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs), who defends his WBC, WBA and IBF world titles against American Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) on March 18.

Eubank has not given up hope of challenging Golovkin and insists he did not duck out of fighting the knockout machine in London last year.

"One hundred percent, that's the fight I want because that's what the public want to see," Eubank told ESPN.

"I've been calling for it for the last two years. I've every bit of confidence that fight with Golovkin will happen in 2017.

"It's not that I didn't go through with it last year, I want the fight, but [promoter] Eddie Hearn gave the fight away to Kell Brook.

"Everything was being finalised and he [Hearn] saw an easier option. We're not yes men, we don't say yes to every clause. All the funny business that gets put into contracts, but we want a fair shake.

"We were close to making the fight but out of nowhere Kell Brook said he would take the fight, even though he was not a middleweight and was never going to win it, and Eddie Hearn saw an opportunity.

"But if anything it's given me more time to prepare for Gennady Golovkin, I'm still in a strong position, it could happen.

"I've been told there's a strong chance of the fight happening and there are exciting times ahead in 2017."

Eubank Jr. is following in the footsteps of his father -- Chris Eubank Sr. -- by stepping up from middleweight to super-middleweight. Chris Sr. won world titles in both divisions in the 1990s but his son is yet to box for one of the four world title belts [WBC, WBA, IBF or WBO].

Brighton-based Eubank Jr. hopes capturing the IBO belt will be a stepping stone to a world title shot this year, possibly against British super-middleweight rivals James DeGale -- the IBF world champion -- or George Groves, who fights for the vacant WBA belt next against Fedor Chudinov.

"I've stepped up to super-middleweight because there's an opportunity to fight for the world title," Eubank said.

"I was never going to pass that up even if it's not at a weight I've fought at. Will I stay at super-middleweight for the rest of my career? I'm not going to say that, there's a lot of great fights for me to make at middleweight.

"The plan is to beat Quinlan and then go after everyone who has a title at middleweight and super-middleweight. I'm not going to restrict myself to one division.

"That's the reason why we took this fight, once I'm IBO champion all these fights can be easily made. I will have a route to challenge for the other world titles. People say I don't deserve these guys but this title [IBO] is my ticket to the big time."