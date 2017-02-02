Andre Ward has claimed he beat Carl Froch in 2011 despite breaking his left hand halfway through their Super Six super-middleweight decider.

Froch retired in 2015 with only two defeats on his record, to Ward and Mikkel Kessler, and a feeling that he could have beaten the American, who he has described as an "ugly" fighter.

Light-heavyweight world title holder Ward -- in the UK as part of ITV's broadcast team for Saturday's fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Renold Quinlan -- sees things fairly differently, though.

"We had a great battle," he told the Daily Mail. "Carl had a few things to say about why he lost. But when he retired I made a point of saying that he was a great fighter, a real champion, how much I respect him and that he will become a Hall of Famer.

"I didn't make too much of how I broke my left hand halfway through the fight but still won.

"I only ever give praise to elite fighters. It would give Carl a better look if he could do the same."

Ward added: "I know that losing that fight eats away at him. If I had been beaten it would eat away at me because like him I am very competitive.

"But once you go over to broadcasting you have to get over your arrogance. Sounding bitter is not a good look. Less so if you're retired."

The 32-year-old is keen to make a successful transition from fighter into broadcasting, himself, and again hinted he is ready to retire.

However, one fight could still tempt him to delay a move into the commentary booth full time.

"A decision about whether to retire or have another fight is on the table right now. I have to make up my mind very soon," he said.

"There is only one fight left that interests me. A rematch with [Sergey] Kovalev. If it happens the second fight will be more difficult for him than the first.

"If not, well, I really love broadcasting. I am still in the thick of it all. Mixing with boxers and the fans from the best seat in the house. Without getting punched myself."