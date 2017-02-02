Lee Selby is considering whether to make a quick return to the ring or wait until the summer and face either Abner Mares, Leo Santa Cruz, Gary Russell Jr. or Carl Frampton.

The IBF world featherweight champion was left frustrated and without a fight last weekend when he learned his mandatory challenger, Argentina's Jonathan Barros, was not allowed to box at the weigh-in the day before the fight was scheduled.

Barros failed to meet the medical requirements of the Nevada State Athletic Commission ahead of fighting Welshman Selby on the undercard of Santa Cruz's victory over Frampton for the WBA version of the world title at the MGM Grand.

Selby (23-1, 8 KOs), who last defended his belt with a points win over American Eric Hunter in April, has stayed on in Vegas this week for meetings and there is a possibility he will appear in London on March 4 as part of the undercard to the heavyweight non-title bout between Britons David Haye and Tony Bellew.

The same date in New York on the undercard of the welterweight title unification fight between Americans Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia could also be an option for Selby if an opponent can be found.

"There's a chance he could fight on March 4, there are opportunities in America and we're just waiting to work out what we can do," Selby's promoter Jamie Sanigar told ESPN.

"The key is to maintain within the timeframe of the other elite fighters. Mares fought in December so he will be looking to fight in April or May; Santa Cruz and Frampton fought last weekend so they are looking fight again in May to July, and Gary Russell Jr. boxes soon so he will be looking fight in the summer.

"We don't want Lee to be fighting soon and then miss out on these big names, but at the same time he needs to box because he's been out a while."

Missing from the list of preferred opponents was Selby's fellow Briton Josh Warrington.

And Sanigar suggested that Frampton's points defeat to Santa Cruz last weekend has diminished the appeal of a fight in Belfast.

"Mares, Santa Cruz, Frampton and Russell Jr. are the four that interest Lee Selby," Sanigar said.

"We have to wait and see what happens with Frampton and Santa Cruz and whether they have a third fight. They have talked about boxing in Belfast but it will be difficult to tempt someone to go there because it's very hostile.

"Lee said he was willing to go there for a unification fight before last weekend, but if anything now Santa Cruz would be top of our list because we want that unification fight."

Mares (30-2-1, 15 KOs), 31, has a reputation for providing excitement and said last weekend he was willing to travel to Wales to fight Selby, who has yet to box in his homeland as champion.

Mares, who beat Jesus Andres Cuellar by split decision on Dec 10, holds the less important version of the WBA title while his Mexican rival Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18 KOs) is the recognised WBA world champion after beating Selby's fellow Briton Frampton (23-1, 14 KOs) by majority decision.

Frampton, 30 later this month, wants Santa Cruz, 28, to travel to Belfast to meet him in a third fight this June or July at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland's national football stadium.

American Russell Jr. (27-1, 16 KOs), 28, defends his WBC title against Oscar Escandon in Washington on March 11.