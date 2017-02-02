Lightweight prospect Ryan "Blue Chip" Martin (17-0, 10 KOs) is about to get the exposure he has been looking for.

K2 Promotions managing director Tom Loeffler announced on Thursday that Martin will face Bryant "Pee Wee" Cruz in a 10-round fight that will take place March 18 (HBO PPV, 9 p.m. ET) at Madison Square Garden in New York. The fight will serve as the opener of the televised undercard of unified middleweight titleholder Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 31 KOs) who is facing secondary titleholder Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) in the high-profile main event.

Lightweight prospect Ryan Martin, right, is hoping to make a splash when he takes on Bryant Cruz in the televised opener on the undercard of the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs title fight March 18 in New York. Courtesy of Emily Harney

"Fighting at the Garden is a huge opportunity for my team and me, especially being on the undercard of the biggest fight of the year," said the 23-year-old Martin, who was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and fights out of Cleveland. "On March 18 fans in attendance and viewers from around the globe will see why I'm among boxing's best prospects."

Cruz (17-1, 8 KOs), 27, of Port Chester, New York, suffered his only defeat by seventh-round knockout to Dardan Zenunaj in December 2012 and has fought once since, winning an eight-round decision against journeyman opponent Moises Delgadillo. Still, he represents a step up in competition for Martin.

"I am hungry and excited to get back in the ring, especially on such a big card," Perez said. "Fighting an undefeated prospect shows that I'm willing to face anyone to get to the top and will take any opportunity that comes my way. I am bringing my A-game on March 18 and will get the win."

The pay-per-view will also include two other previously announced fights: the feature of pound-for-pound king and junior bantamweight titlist Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs), of Nicaragua, making his first defense against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (41-4-1, 38 KOs), a former world titleholder from Thailand, and former junior bantamweight titlist Carlos Cuadras (35-1-1, 27 KOs), of Mexico, returning from losing his 115-pound belt to Gonzalez by decision in September, to face Mexico's David Carmona (20-3-5, 8 KOs), a former two-time world title challenger, in a scheduled 10-rounder.

"We're thrilled to add this compelling fourth fight to the outstanding March 18 event," Loeffler said. "Ryan Martin and Bryant Cruz are two exciting, young lightweights and it's the perfect action-packed fight to kick off the telecast and the main card at the Mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden."