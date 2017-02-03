Quade Cooper has said boxing training really helps him mentally prepare for his rugby, as it constantly keeps him active. (1:02)

Quade Cooper has maintained his unbeaten record as a professional boxer with a knockout victory on Friday night in Adelaide.

The Queensland Reds and Australia rugby star floored Jack McInnes in the second round of their undercard bout ahead of Anthony Mundine's fight against Danny Green.

Cooper now has three consecutive wins in his pro career -- all by knockout -- after out-muscling an opponent more renowned for his mixed martial arts skills.

McInnes, who had also been knocked out in his previous two pro boxing fights, was felled by several consecutive head punches from Cooper, who will now return to preseason rugby training with the Reds.

Quade Cooper (right) beat Jack McInnes in their heavyweight bout at Adelaide Oval. Morne de Klerk/Getty Images

Tim Tszyu, the son of hall of famer Kostya Tszyu who unified three world titles, also won his bout on the undercard.

Middleweight Tszyu claimed the second consecutive victory of his fledgling professional career after notching 33 wins and one loss in the amateur ranks.

The 22-year-old stopped South Australian Mark Dalby in the third round of their bout, winning by a TKO after pounding his opponent from the outset.

Tim Tszyu celebrates after beating Mark Dalby in their middleweight bout at Adelaide Oval on February 3, 2017. Morne de Klerk/Getty Images

Former AFL player Shane Tuck won the opening fight of the night, defeating Ivan Kolar by a points decision.

Tuck, the son of Hawthorn great Michael Tuck, claimed a unanimous points win in his second pro bout.

Tuck, a cruiserweight, was knocked out in his professional debut in November 2015.