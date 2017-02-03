ADELAIDE -- Danny Green has avenged his loss to Anthony Mundine from 2006, claiming a majority verdict in their long-awaited rematch at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

Green was awarded the victory by two of the three judges, with the third deeming the bout a draw.

Mundine appeared to finish the stronger but the judges must have deemed Green had landed a greater quantity of punches in the earlier rounds.

The fight began with controversy inside the first round when Mundine collected Green with a punch that came after the referee had split the two fighters. For a few moments, the fight looked to be heading for a premature end with Green clearly rocked by the blow. But Green was able to box on, and he was soon back trading blows with Mundine in an even opening to the bout.

The West Australian was then sent to his knees by Mundine towards the end of round four, having earlier landed a couple of decent shots himself.

The next few rounds continued to be keenly fought with the referee forced to intervene multiple times throughout, exchanging words with both fighters as Green seemingly had the better of the exchanges.

Not until round eight did Mundine really look to take the upper hand, as he hit Green with a series of quality blows -- the former NRL star finding his mark with Green pinned against the ropes.

That trend continued into the penultimate round as the punching rate increased, and Mundine seemed to be finishing the stronger and landing the better of the blows.

The final round produced a flurry of punches before both men raised their arms in the air claiming victory after the final bell.

The crowd was largely unsure as to who had triumphed, fans almost subdued because of the closeness of the result.

But the result came in Green's favour, prompting a huge roar from the 20,000-plus crowd in attendance.

Fans go ballistic as Danny Green makes his way into sheds having beaten Anthony Mundine in a dubious result in Adelaide #MundineGreen2 pic.twitter.com/qkqyrxWdT8 — Sam Bruce (@Sambruce86) February 3, 2017

"It's nothing to do with revenge," Green said afterwards.

"I want to say to Australia this has nothing to do with black and white. This is a fight. It's sport. It has nothing to do with colour.

"That just feels so good.

"I'm an old man but I gave it my best."

Green paid tribute to Mundine after both boxers thought they had won the fight.

"I want to pay special tribute, I want everyone here to raise their hand and clap - I don't care what you think, but for putting on a show for all you guys and for being one of the best athletes in the country - a hand clap for Anthony Mundine now please."

Earlier, Quade Cooper improved his unbeaten record to 3-0 with a TKO victory over Jack McInnes, who had only been training two weeks before the fight.

McInnes' conditioning and preparation didn't lie either, as he went crashing to the floor following a powerful right from the Wallabies playmaker.

McInnes did, however, receive a huge roar from the crowd both before and after the fight, people clearly appreciating his willingness to step into the ring despite being seriously underprepared.

If Cooper's result lacked authenticity, there was no doubting the quality of Tim Tszyu, son of Aussie boxing great Kostya, after he stopped veteran Mark Dalby. The result maintained Tsyzu's unbeaten record and showed he possesses plenty of the skill that took his father to the top of the fight game.