The all-Mexican mega showdown between rivals Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6, Cinco de Mayo weekend, will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Golden Boy Promotions announced Friday.

Golden Boy said it had also been in talks to potentially put on the fight at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Alvarez knocked out Liam Smith there in September, on Mexican Independence Day weekend, to win a junior middleweight world title before a crowd of 51,240, the biggest of the three fight cards to take place at the stadium.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was interested in hosting the Alvarez-Chavez fight, a much bigger event than Alvarez-Smith, but Golden Boy said it got a sweeter deal from MGM Resorts International and AEG, which owns T-Mobile Arena.

"When my team and I talked about where to hold what will be the biggest fight of the first half of the year, we kept coming back to Las Vegas," Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya said. "The biggest fights of the last 30-plus years have taken place in Vegas, and it is a natural home for this enormous event."

Canelo Alvarez, right, knocked out Amir Khan before a crowd of 16,540 at T-Mobile Arena last year on Cinco de Mayo weekend. Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

On Cinco de Mayo weekend in 2016, Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs), 26, opened the T-Mobile Arena for boxing with a thunderous sixth-round knockout of Amir Khan to retain the middleweight world title before a crowd of 16,540. Alvarez then vacated his middleweight championship and returned to his more natural junior middleweight division to face Smith.

"I love fighting in Las Vegas, where the most important fights have historically been, and I'm very happy to be back at the T-Mobile Arena for this huge event on Cinco de Mayo weekend," Alvarez said. "I know that people from all over the world, America, obviously Mexico and everywhere else will attend to witness a great show."

Chavez (50-2-1, 32 KOs), 30, has not boxed in Las Vegas since Sept. 15, 2012, when he scored a 12th-round knockdown of Sergio Martinez on Mexican Independence Day weekend but was otherwise dominated in a one-sided decision loss that cost him his middleweight world title belt.

"I'm happy to return to Las Vegas, where I've had many important battles in the ring," Chavez said. "Las Vegas is the home of boxing."

The 12-round non-title fight will be contested at a catchweight of 164.5 pounds and headline an HBO PPV card (9 p.m. ET). Alvarez is moving up about 10 pounds for the fight, and Chavez, who has been fighting at super middleweight/light heavyweight, will come down about 6 pounds from the weight he has generally been fighting at.