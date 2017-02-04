Super middleweight world titleholder Tyron Zeuge will make his mandatory defense against Isaac "Grenade" Ekpo on March 25 at the MBS Arena in Potsdam, Germany, promoter Team Sauerland announced Friday.

Team Sauerland and Don King, Ekpo's promoter, came to an agreement earlier in the week and avoided a purse bid that was scheduled to take place this past Tuesday.

In July, the 24-year-old Zeuge, of Germany, challenged Italy's Giovanni De Carolis for the 168-pound belt and came away with a majority draw. They met in a rematch in November, and Zeuge (19-0-1, 11 KOs) won the title by 12th-round knockout.

Zeuge's first defense will come against Ekpo (31-2, 24 KOs).

"I've been in the gym preparing for this fight since December," said Zeuge, who is trained by former two-time light heavyweight world titleholder Juergen Braehmer. "I'm already in great shape and I will be ready for my first title defense. On March 25, I will defuse the 'Grenade.' The only thing exploding will be my fists on Ekpo's chin."

Ekpo, 34, of Nigeria, has won nine fights in a row -- eight by knockout -- since a unanimous decision loss to then-super middleweight titleholder Robert Stieglitz in October 2013.

"I will cause a big bang with my fists that Zeuge will not recognize until the referee reaches the count of 10 and crowns me being the new champion,'' Ekpo said.

Added King: "Zeuge can prepare a plan A, B and C, but he is not going to figure out the combination to defuse my KO grenade. After the dust has settled, there will be a new world champion and his name is Isaac Ekpo."

Kalle Sauerland, Zeuge's promoter, said his fighter should be prepared for intimidation tactics from King as well as a physical battle with Ekpo.

"Since becoming champion, Tyron has gone from the hunter to the hunted. He will face a tough test in his first defense,'' Sauerland said. "Against Ekpo, he must not only be prepared for the physical hardships of a 12-round title fight, but also for Don King's psychological warfare, which can not be underestimated."