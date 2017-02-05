Chris Eubank Jr claimed the IBO world super-middleweight title by stopping Australia's Renold Quinlan in 10 rounds at London's Olympia on Saturday night.

The victory -- in his maiden fight at super-middleweight -- was the 27-year-old's 24th from 25 contests.

The IBO world title is only lightly regarded, but Eubank Jr believes it should be treated as a true world title.

The opening exchanges showed Quinlan, also 27, to at least be as fast as his challenger.

It took until the end of the third round for Eubank Jnr to begin to impose himself when landing numerous punches as they fought on the inside by the ropes.

A lack of true power has undermined Eubank Jr in many of his previous fights and it again appeared that would be the case until the sixth, when first an uppercut, then a right hook and finally a hurtful barrage left his opponent troubled.

From the Round 7, and after taking further left-right combinations, Quinlan was a fighter being worn down and content to survive.

Chris Eubank Jr after beating Renold Quinlan. Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

The eighth and ninth became increasingly one-sided, as the aggressive Briton landed with ease and the resilient Australian clung on in a period when referee Howard Foster should have waved the action over.

The 10th remained similarly damaging until, with the tough Quinlan no longer able to defend himself from Eubank Jr's latest barrage, Foster ended the fight after two minutes and seven seconds to protect him from further punishment.

The once-promising David Price's career was earlier left in ruins after his latest stoppage defeat, this time by Romania's Christian Hammer.

Price, 33, has now been stopped four times and will struggle to rebuild his reputation, despite the previous two coming against opponents it later emerged had failed drug tests.

He was close to winning a competitive affair in the fifth when he knocked Hammer down with a right uppercut at the end of a hurtful combination.

Hammer, who lost to Tyson Fury in 2015, responded in the sixth, before forcing referee Phil Edwards to intervene after 82 seconds with the tiring Price defenceless following a lengthy barrage against the ropes.