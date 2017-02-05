Chris Eubank Jr. said he wants to knock the rest of James DeGale's teeth out and gain revenge on Billy Joe Saunders after winning the IBO super-middleweight title Saturday.

The 27-year-old defeated Australia's Renold Quinlan with a 10th-round stoppage to claim the lightly regarded IBO belt in his first fight in the division.

He is now targeting DeGale, who lost his front teeth in a draw with Badou Jack last month, and Saunders, who handed Eubank his only professional defeat, in 2014.

Eubank said: "I'm coming for everybody. DeGale, I want the rest of those teeth.

"I've said it from day one: I've sparred with the guy many years ago, back before I was a pro, and I dealt with him. I know what I can do to him. It's a fight the public want to see and now we have the platform. Let's do it."

Chris Eubank Jr. has his sights set on James DeGale, right. Al Bello/Getty Images

On Saunders, he added: "I know Saunders is starving as well -- no fans, fighting in leisure centres in front of 300 people. He needs to fight and we all want that fight, me more than anybody.

"Saunders is starving and I'm the food. Without me he hasn't got anything. The only thing he has is a win over me; that's his entire career, and I need to right that wrong."

Eubank's victory over Quinlan was his first fight in eight months, but he wants 2017 to be a busier year and said he planned to return to the gym Sunday.

His father, Chris Eubank Sr., said: "We want to be back out as early as April. If we can make this fight with James DeGale, that we shall do. By April we will be ready to go again.

"If he's not ready by April, don't worry, we will wait. We will give him a few more weeks, but there is no escape. We have been marinading him. I can smell it."