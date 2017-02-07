When Jamie McDonnell walked out of the ring at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on Nov. 12, having retained his secondary bantamweight world title by unanimous decision against Liborio Solis, he thought he could then move on to bigger and better fights.

But the result of the bout was viewed almost universally as a gift decision in McDonnell's favor after he was surprisingly awarded winning scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 115-113 to retain the 118-pound title for the fifth time.

However, Manuel Perez Barreiro, who manages Solis (25-5-1, 11 KOs), filed a protest of the fight result with the WBA. After the organization's championship committee evaluated the request, it agreed that a rematch was justified and has ordered McDonnell (29-2-1, 13 KOs) to give Solis one in his next fight.

Both fighter camps have been notified that they have 30 days to reach an agreement on the sequel. If they cannot make a deal, the fight will be put to a purse bid. The promoter who bids the most money will gain promotional control of the bout and can decide the date, location and all other logistics related to the fight.

If it goes to a purse bid, McDonnell, 30, of England, would receive 75 percent of the winning offer with former junior bantamweight world titleholder Solis, 34, of Venezuela, getting the remaining 25 percent.