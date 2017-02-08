Junior middleweight Erickson "Hammer" Lubin, the 2016 ESPN.com prospect of the year, is on the verge of a world title opportunity.

Lubin will take on Jorge Cota in a world title elimination fight on March 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, promoter Lou DiBella announced on Wednesday.

The fight will air live on CBS (9 p.m. ET) as the co-feature to the much-anticipated welterweight world title unification bout between Keith Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs) and Danny Garcia (33-0, 19 KOs).

"Erickson Lubin is one of the hottest prospects in boxing. Many consider him to be the top young prospect in the game," DiBella said. "On March 4, he will be tested in front of a national television audience against Jorge Cota in a title elimination bout. If 'Hammer' is successful in this tough test, he'll graduate from prospect to serious championship contender."

Junior middleweight Erickson Lubin, right, the 2016 ESPN.com prospect of the year, will face Jorge Cota on the undercard of the Keith Thurman-Danny Garcia welterweight unification bout March 4 in Brooklyn. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Lubin-Cota winner will become the mandatory challenger for the winner of the fight between titleholder Jermell Charlo (28-0, 13 KOs) and current mandatory challenger Charles Hatley (26-1-1, 18 KOs), who are penciled in to meet March 11 on Showtime.

"I'm very excited that I have the opportunity to showcase my skills on CBS, especially on one of the most anticipated fight cards in boxing," Lubin said. "I'm facing a tough, rugged fighter in Jorge Cota, who I know is coming to fight. He's got a lot of heart, and fans are going to witness a great battle between two warriors who are going to leave everything in the ring.

"This will be my New York debut at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and I can't wait to give the fans a great performance."

The 21-year-old Lubin (17-0, 12 KOs), of Orlando, Florida, set himself up for the eliminator on Dec. 10, when he crushed Juan Ubaldo Cabrera in the second round on the Abner Mares-Jesus Cuellar undercard in Los Angeles.

Cota (25-1, 22 KOs), 29, of Mexico, has won nine fights in a row since suffering his lone defeat, a seventh-round knockout to countryman and longtime contender Marco Antonio Rubio in June 2012. Cota, however, has not fought since August 2015, when he scored two knockdowns and won a 10-round unanimous decision against Yudel Johnson, a 2004 Cuban Olympic silver medalist.

Cota is anxious to get back in the ring for this significant fight.

"I've been waiting for this opportunity for over a year, and I am looking forward to becoming the mandatory for the championship on March 4," Cota said. "Lubin has never faced a crafty fighter like me. Lubin has some experience, but I will be his first real challenge. Don't be surprised if I knock him out."

In another bout added to the card, but one that won't be part of the CBS telecast, popular Brooklyn female junior featherweight Heather "The Heat" Hardy (18-0, 4 KOs), 35, will face Helen Joseph (13-3-1, 8 KOs), 27, of Ghana, who will be boxing in the United States for the second time.

Hardy was one of the boxers affected by the new insurance regulations put in place by the New York State Athletic Commission in September, which halted all boxing in the state from September until last month. To make ends meet, Hardy was slated to make her MMA debut on Jan. 14 on an Invicta card in Kansas City, Missouri, but her opponent suffered an injury in training, and the event was canceled. Now Hardy is focused on boxing once again.

"I'm grateful and excited to be back in the ring at Barclays Center next month," Hardy said. "It will be my first fight since August. I've had to hustle extra hard these past few months since the insurance issue shut down the New York boxing scene for the last quarter of 2016. I even decided to take an MMA fight in January to help supplement my income and pay some bills. However, my opponent dropped out the day before I was flying to Kansas City for the event. It's been one disappointment after the next, so I am truly happy to be back at home where I belong, doing what I love."