Josh Kelly, the 2016 Olympic welterweight from Great Britain, signed with Matchroom Boxing and will make his professional debut on April 15, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn announced on Wednesday.

Kelly's pro debut, against an opponent to be determined, will take place at the SSE Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, on the undercard of the Ricky Burns-Julius Indongo junior welterweight title unification fight.

Kelly, 22, is the latest 2016 British Olympian to sign with Hearn, joining teammates Lawrence Okolie and Joe Cordina. Josh Kelly (right) has signed with Matchroom Boxing and will make his pro debut on April 15 against an opponent to be determined. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

"I'm delighted to welcome another Olympian to the team in Josh Kelly," Hearn said. "Josh is an exceptional talent and looks a million dollars. I really feel that he can cross over and become a star in the sport."

At the Rio de Janeiro Games in August, Kelly defeated Egypt's Walid Sedik Mohamed in the opening round before being ousted by eventual gold medallist Daniyar Yeleussinov of Kazakhstan.

"I want to get fans across the whole of Britain and beyond to want to watch me and come to my fights," Kelly said. "I think they'll see flash and flair, and there will be KOs too. I can mix it up and fight to different game plans. There's going to be ups and downs because I'm a bit of a roller-coaster ride, but when I put my mind to it, I know I can do a lot in the sport. I've got the right people around me and all the boxes are ticked for success.

"I drew the eventual champion in the Olympics, and I really think that there were just two- or three-punch difference in each of the rounds. It could've been a different story, but that's how it goes. I've moved on from that. I could've stayed amateur, and I think I would've got to the Commonwealth Games and the next Olympics. When I was switched on and focused, I don't think anyone in Britain or Europe could come close to me."

Kelly, though, is looking for more than the amateur ranks could provide.

"I'm a mature 22-year-old, and I want to move my life on really," Kelly said. "I've spared with tough pros and dealt with that well and I know I can box well too, so the pro game will suit me."

Kelly will be trained by Adam Booth, best known for training former heavyweight and cruiserweight titleholder David Haye.

"Adam is top-class," Kelly said. "My style is perfect for him. He loves flair, but he knows how to control it. He lets you express yourself but he doesn't neglect the basics and keeps you focused and he also keeps an eye on the whole thing, the nutrition and everything.

"I feel I can go all the way with Adam training me. We're on the same wavelength even though we've only just started because I feel I'm learning every day."

Kelly has noticed a difference in his ability in just a short time working with Booth.

"I've always been a quick puncher but thought I could punch hard too, but slight adjustments Adam has made has already got me punching much harder," Kelly said. "He's taking me from strength to strength, and it's only been a couple of weeks."