Jeyvier Cintron, the only two-time Olympic boxer from Puerto Rico, signed a professional contract with promoter Top Rank on Wednesday.

Cintron, who represented Puerto Rico in the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was 230-10 as an amateur and a much sought-after prospect.

The 22-year-old southpaw, who fought as a flyweight in the Olympics, plans to fight professionally as a bantamweight.

"I'm super excited to enter professional boxing and now even more that I will be doing it alongside Top Rank," Cintron said. "Everyone knows that Top Rank has worked on the career of the biggest stars in boxing and although I had some other offers, we decided to go with Top Rank because I know they will guide me through this new process. I'm going to work hard in the gym to keep putting the name of Puerto Rico as high as possible, like I have always done."

Cintron was eliminated in the quarterfinals in London and in his opening-round bout in Rio, but he won medals in multiple national and international tournaments, including silver medals at the 2012 World Youth Championship and 2013 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Top Rank has signed some of the top Puerto Rican Olympians since 2000, including Miguel Cotto, Ivan Calderon and Felix Verdejo.

"Top Rank remains committed to finding and developing the best talent on the island," Top Rank president Todd duBoef said. "We feel that Cintron will represent the Puerto Rican flag proudly, both in and out of the ring."

Cintron will be trained by his father, former boxer Javier "Perrito" Cintron.

"I feel proud of Jeyvier because he has achieved what a lot of boxers want, and that's to be with a great company like Top Rank," Javier Cintron said. "I was a boxer and I can talk about the importance of having a good company that helps to develop the career of athletes and Jeyvier is now with Top Rank, and we are thankful for that."

Jeyvier Cintron is the fifth Rio de Janeiro Olympian to sign with Top Rank, which has also signed lightweight gold medalist Robson Conceicao of Brazil, bantamweight Michael Conlan of Ireland, American flyweight representative Antonio Vargas, and lightweight Teofimo Lopez, who is American but represented his parents' home country of Honduras.