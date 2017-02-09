Former junior bantamweight world titleholder Zolani Tete and Arthur Villanueva will meet in a bantamweight title eliminator on April 8 at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, promoter Frank Warren announced Thursday.

The winner of the fight will become the mandatory challenger for 118-pound world titleholder Marlon Tapales (29-2, 12 KOs) of the Philippines.

Getty Images

Tete-Villanueva will take place on the card headlined by lightweight world titleholder Terry Flanagan's previously announced hometown defense against Petr Petrov.

Tete (24-3, 20 KOs), a 28-year-old southpaw from South Africa known for his punching power, has won eight fights in a row, including a 115-pound world title, which he defended once before vacating.

With one more win, Tete will get another title shot, something he has wanted.

"It has always been my dream to fight for another world title," Tete said. "I'm very excited about the fight but I know it is one that I can't lose if I want another world title belt around my waist. I want to be known as one of the best fighters in the world and clean up the rest of the belts, but first I have to get my hands on the WBO bantamweight title and to do that I need to beat Villanueva.

"From what I have seen of him I can tell he's a strong fighter and hopefully he will put up a good fight against me but Zolani Tete will be victorious on the night. I'm delighted to be returning to the U.K. It's a great feeling and I won't disappoint my U.K. fans. I'm going to put on an exciting show like always."

The fight will be Tete's third in a row in England and fourth overall.

Villanueva (30-1, 16 KOs), 28, of the Philippines, suffered his lone defeat in his only world title bout. In July 2015, he lost by 10th-round technical decision to McJoe Arroyo in a clash for a vacant junior bantamweight belt. The fight ended when Villanueva suffered a cut over his eye due to an accidental head butt and was unable to continue. Villanueva has won three bouts in a row since the defeat.