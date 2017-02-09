Light heavyweights Andrzej Fonfara and Chad Dawson, the former world champion, are both trying to get their careers back on track. They'll need to go through each other to make it happen.

Fonfara and Dawson will meet in a 10-round bout that was added Thursday to the undercard of the Keith Thurman-Danny Garcia welterweight world title unification fight on March 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Although Fonfara-Dawson is not scheduled to be part of the live two-fight CBS telecast (9 p.m. ET), promoter Lou DiBella said the bout would be taped and could make the telecast if there is an early knockout in either the main event or the opener, a junior middleweight world title elimination fight between Erickson Lubin and Jorge Cota. Former light heavyweight champion Chad Dawson will look to recapture past success when he meets Andrzej Fonfara in March. Al Bello/Getty Images

"Fonfara versus Dawson is the definition of a crossroads fight," DiBella said. "Former world champion Chad Dawson needs a signature win to reignite his career. Fonfara is coming off a shocking knockout loss. Fonfara should have the support of New York's strong Polish community on March 4 at the Barclays Center. This is a significant light heavyweight fight and a terrific addition to a strong undercard."

The 29-year-old Fonfara (28-4, 16 KOs), who is from Poland and lives in Chicago, first made a name for himself in 2014, when he gave light heavyweight world champion Adonis Stevenson, whom he knocked down, a tougher fight than expected in a grueling decision loss.

After the loss to Stevenson, Fonfara won three fights in a row, including when he made former middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. quit after nine rounds of a stunningly one-sided fight and a decision against former light heavyweight titlist Nathan Cleverly in a barnburner.

But then, in what was supposed to be a showcase fight in June, Fonfara got shockingly knocked out in the first round by Joe Smith Jr. in one of the biggest upsets of 2016.

Fonfara will be fighting for the first time since the loss to Smith and with trainer Virgil Hunter in his corner for the first time. Fonfara has been working with Hunter, the 2012 Boxing Writers Association of America trainer of the year, at his gym near Oakland, California, for the past few months.

"Virgil is a great coach, and I feel this was the right move to take my career to the next level," Fonfara said. "Right now, Hunter has me doing some crazy drills, and I can see how it's making me better in the ring.

"Against Smith, I got caught with a good punch. It can happen to anyone. I feel I've learned a lot since then, and I'm confident that I'll be able to march forward to a world title opportunity. With Virgil in my corner, I feel I can beat anyone that is put in front of me. In March, everyone will see an improvement in my fighting style."

Dawson (34-4, 19 KOs), a 34-year-old southpaw from New Haven, Connecticut, was once regarded as one of the best fighters in boxing pound for pound, having beaten opponents such as Bernard Hopkins, Antonio Tarver (twice), Tomasz Adamek and Glen Johnson.

However, while Dawson has won two fights in a row, albeit it against lesser opposition, he is only 3-3 in his past six bouts, beginning with a one-sided 10th-round knockout loss to Andre Ward in a 2012 super middleweight world championship fight. Dawson will also be coming off an 11-month layoff.