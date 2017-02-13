        <
          Oleksandr Usyk hires Anatoly Lomachenko as trainer

          Cruiserweight world titleholder Oleksandr Usyk announced on Sunday night that he has changed trainers. Out is James Ali Bashir, and in is Anatoly Lomachenko.

          "Bashir is a very nice man and good trainer. He has his own approach to training, but the moment came when I realized that it was not enough for me any longer," Usyk said in a statement. "That is why I decided to change everything that I did before. I am very grateful to him for being with me all this time. There is nothing personal, just business. I think we will stay in touch in the future."

          Lomachenko is the father and trainer of Usyk's close friend and 2012 Ukrainian Olympic teammate Vasyl Lomachenko, the two-time gold medalist, former featherweight world titleholder and reigning junior lightweight titlist.

          In September, the 30-year-old Usyk (11-0, 10 KOs), who won the 2012 Olympic heavyweight gold medal, set the cruiserweight division record for fewest fights needed to win a world title when he broke Evander Holyfield's mark of 12 by outpointing Krzysztof Glowacki to win a 200-pound belt in his 10th professional bout, in Glowacki's home country of Poland.

          Usyk made his first defense on Dec. 17, scoring three knockdowns en route to a ninth-round knockout of South Africa's Thabiso Mchunu on the Bernard Hopkins-Joe Smith Jr. undercard at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Usyk's second title defense has not yet been scheduled.