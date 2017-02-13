When former four-division world titleholder Adrien Broner last got ready for a fight, he missed the 140-pound junior welterweight division limit by a half pound and was stripped of his belt.

Although challenger Ashley Theophane was eligible to win the vacant title, Broner took him apart in a ninth-round knockout win the next day, and the belt remained vacant. That was this past April.

Now fast-forward 10 months to Broner's preparation for his next bout, scheduled to take place Saturday (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET) against Adrian Granados at the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Broner's hometown, and not much has changed.

The 27-year-old Broner (32-2, 24 KOs) is still having problems making the contract weight for a fight -- but at least this time he gave the Granados camp a few weeks' notice that he would not be able to make it for their fight, billed as a 10-round junior welterweight bout. Instead of fighting at the contract term of 142 pounds (technically a welterweight bout), Granados said on a recent conference call with boxing reporters to promote the fight that he agreed to change the contract weight by 5 pounds and fight Broner at the full welterweight limit of 147 pounds, one of the divisions in which Broner has held a world title.

Adrien Broner (32-2, 24 KOs) is still having problems making the contract weight for a fight. Prince Williams/Getty Images

Broner spoke to the media on the call before it was Granados' turn to speak, and when asked if he were having any issues making weight, as he did in his previous fight, Broner was vague.

"Training camp has been great, and like I said before, I'm just ready to fight and ready to go out here and put on a great show, not only for the city but for boxing, and we're going to step it up from here on out," Broner said. "I'm really not worried about the weight right now. It's all about staying focused and putting on a great show for boxing."

About a half-hour later, it became obvious why Broner was so vague when Granados revealed the weight change when asked what weight the fight was contracted at.

"It is actually at 147. It was 142, but it's 147 now, and this is just the way it is," said Granados, who has sparred often with Broner, with whom he has been friends for years.

Asked if Broner's camp asked for the change, Granados said, "Yes, they did, and it was kind of a take-it-or-leave-it offer, so I'm obviously not going to pass up on this opportunity, and I accepted."

According to Tom Brown, Granados' promoter, the Broner camp approached in mid-January to ask for the change. Although he and Granados (18-4-2, 12 KOs), 27, of Chicago, were not happy about it, Brown was philosophical.

"I'd rather have him inform the Granados team now that he's not going to make it than at the weigh-in," Brown told ESPN. "In the end, it works out for both kids better. Since the change, all the feedback I've gotten from Granados and his team in the gym is that this has worked out great. He's eating well, and he's training well, and he will be ready to fight, regardless of the weight."

Granados has had several welterweight bouts -- more than Broner has had in his career.