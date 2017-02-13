Eight-weight world titlist Manny Pacquiao has taken to Twitter to ask his followers who he should fight in the United Arab Emirates.

Pacquiao's last fight came in November, 2016 when he defeated Jessie Vargas to claim the WBO welterweight title, a title he had previously lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in May, 2015.

The 38-year-old asked his 108,255 followers whether he should fight Amir Khan, Jeff Horn, Terence Crawford or Kell Brook in his first defence since reclaiming the belt.

Who do you want me to fight next in the UAE? — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 12, 2017

The tweet casts further doubt on his fight with Horn, who he was set to fight at Suncorp Stadium in April, but the 29-year-old school teacher will now have to travel to UAE, if the fight is to go ahead.

Khan, who topped the poll at the time of writing, was dropped in the sixth round of his last fight in May, 2016, by Canelo Álvarez.

American Terence Crawford is 30-0, with the latest of his 21 knockouts coming in last December's defeat of John Molina Jr.

Kell Brook looks perhaps the least likely, with the Sheffield native also taking to Twitter to suggest that Errol Spence Jnr will be his next opponent.