Russian heavyweight contender Alexander Povetkin used the substance meldonium after it was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency on Jan. 1, 2016, a jury ruled Monday in U.S. federal court in New York.

The jury -- one member of which was a chemist -- took just 32 minutes to reach a verdict finding that Povetkin used the performance-enhancing drug during the lead-up to the what was supposed to be a mandatory fight against heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder last May 21 in Moscow.

The fight was canceled nine days beforehand, however, when a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association-conducted test found that Povetkin had meldonium in his system.