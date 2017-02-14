Stephen A. Smith recaps his conversation with Floyd Mayweather at the Thunder-Warriors game and his takeaway was that a fight with Conor McGregor is close to being finalized. (1:33)

A potential Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight is inching closer. Mayweather -- the former pound-for-pound boxing king -- told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that "we're getting very, very close" to the superfight.

Mayweather spoke to Smith at Saturday's NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith said Mayweather believes the fight will happen, but Mayweather said nothing is guaranteed until a deal is done.

Mayweather and McGregor, UFC's lightweight champion, have engaged in a back-and-forth regarding a potential matchup for months. In January, both acknowledged that the fight could happen, though money had been a sticking point in any potential negotiations.

Last month, UFC president Dana White made a public offer to McGregor and Mayweather of $25 million each. When told of White's offer by TMZ, Mayweather said, "He's a f---ing comedian!"