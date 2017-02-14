Raul Curiel, a 2016 Olympian from Mexico, signed a contract with Golden Boy Promotions on Tuesday.

Curiel, 21, qualified for a spot at the Rio de Janeiro Games in the light welterweight division because of his performance in 2015 in the World Series of Boxing. However, after traveling to Brazil, Curiel became ill and dropped out of the tournament before getting to compete in his opening-round match.

Now he is looking forward to life as a professional fighter.

"I am extremely proud and excited to belong to a company as important as Golden Boy Promotions, and by the vote of confidence given by [CEO] Oscar De La Hoya, [president] Eric Gomez and [manager] Frank Espinoza, and I will defend with all the colors of the company and with the goal of becoming a world champion," Curiel said.

"This is a very important step in my personal and boxing life and I promise that I will go forward with the help of all, especially my idol Oscar De La Hoya, and follow in the footsteps of a great sportsman like Canelo Alvarez."

Curiel will fight as a junior middleweight and will make his debut on the Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. undercard on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Espinoza told ESPN.

"For a young Mexican fighter to make his debut on a card like that, he's very excited. We're all excited," Espinoza said. "He just turned 21 [in December] and has a lot of things to work on and improve on, but we'll keep working with him. Time is on his side. I see a future world champion.

"I really believe Curiel is a future star, one that can follow in the footsteps of countless other Mexican stars. He has the amateur pedigree that I always look for and the star quality that is so hard to find."

Curiel began boxing at age 15 and, among his amateur accolades, was the lightweight gold medalist at the 2012 world youth championships

"Raul is the type of fighter Golden Boy Promotions is always looking to add to our stable of top talent," De La Hoya said. "He had a stellar amateur career that included taking home the top prize at international competitions."