Hard-hitting heavyweights Travis Kauffman and Amir Mansour will square off in a scheduled 12-round fight on March 17 at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania, Premier Boxing Champions announced Wednesday.

Kauffman-Mansour will headline a PBC-televised tripleheader on Bounce (9 p.m. ET) that will also feature a pair of 10-round fights: lightweight contender Edner Cherry taking on Omar Douglas and former cruiserweight world titleholder Steve Cunningham meeting an opponent to be determined.

Kauffman (31-1, 23 KOs), 31, who will be fighting in his hometown, fought perhaps the best fight of his career in December 2015 when he lost a very closely contested split decision to former world title challenger Chris Arreola. The result was later changed to a no-decision because Arreola failed a postfight drug test.

Kauffman won his only fight since -- a second-round knockout of journeyman Josh Gormley in September.

"I am very excited for this fight on March 17," Kauffman said. "I am training very hard, and I'm ready to take care of business. This win will get me to the next level. Amir is a tough fighter who has never been in a bad fight. He is a desperate fighter who knows this is his last chance to retain his spot as a heavyweight contender, so I expect to see the best Amir Mansour. I will be very sharp. I expect a better performance than I had against Chris Arreola."

Heavyweight Amir Mansour is 22-2-1 with 16 knockouts heading into his fight against Travis Kauffman. Mike Gladysz/Main Events

Kauffman is taking on a similarly aggressive puncher in Mansour (22-2-1, 16 KOs), 44, of Wilmington, Delaware, who lost a decade of his career while incarcerated. Mansour will be coming off a 14-month layoff since suffering a fifth-round knockout loss to 2012 U.S. Olympian and former world title challenger Dominic Breazeale in January 2016.

"This is a fight that the heavyweight division needs," Mansour said. "This is two top quality [fighters] facing off against each other. I am the toughest fighter that he has ever faced, but he is not the toughest fighter that I have faced. I will say that he is one of the best boxers in the heavyweight division. He has tremendous boxing skills, and I am looking forward to mixing it up with someone who can box and fight."

Cherry (35-7-2, 19 KOs), 34, a native of the Bahamas who fights out of Wauchula, Florida, has twice fought for world titles, losing decisions to Timothy Bradley Jr. for a junior welterweight belt in 2008 and to Jose Pedraza in a controversial split verdict for a junior lightweight title in October 2015. Cherry has boxed just once since losing to a Pedraza, scoring a 10-round unanimous decision victory against mid-level contender Haskell Rhodes.

Douglas (17-1, 12 KOs), 26, of Wilmington, Delaware, will look to bounce back from his first defeat, a 10-round unanimous decision in a competitive fight with contender Javier Fortuna in November.

Philadelphia's Cunningham (28-8-1, 13 KOs), 40, a former two-time cruiserweight world titleholder, spent four years fighting as a heavyweight -- including knocking down Tyson Fury -- but returned to the cruiserweight division for his last fight and lost a decision challenging then-world titleholder Krzysztof Glowacki in April at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.