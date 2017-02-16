Undefeated junior welterweights Antonio Orozco and KeAndre Gibson will square off in a scheduled 10-round bout on April 1 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Golden Boy Promotions announced on Thursday.

The fight will headline the second edition of the new Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN series. The card will air live on ESPN Deportes beginning at 9 p.m. ET and also will air on a brief tape delay on ESPN2 beginning at 11 p.m. ET.

The new series, scheduled for 18 cards this year and 24 more in 2018, debuts on March 23 with a middleweight headliner between rising prospect Jason Quigley (12-0, 10 KOs) and veteran Glen Tapia (23-3, 15 KOs) at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Orozco (25-0, 16 KOs), 29, of San Diego, had been a mandatory challenger for unified 140-pound world champion Terence Crawford. But when Orozco had a Dec. 16 bout against Fidel Maldonado Jr. canceled the day before the fight, he was bounced from the position. Orozco was hospitalized because of dehydration from trying to make weight, and to be reinstated as the mandatory challenger he will need to win a title elimination fight.

The world title eliminator may be in Orozco's future, but only if he gets past Gibson (16-0-1, 7 KOs), 26, of St. Louis. Gibson is highly regarded but will be taking a big step up in opposition against Orozco.

"This 50-50 main event will help determine the future of the [junior welterweight] division," Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya said. "I expect the winner of this fight will be positioned for world championship titles in the near future and the loser will find himself back in the pack of the division. Everything is on the line for both of these fighters."

In the co-feature, Mercito "No Mercy" Gesta (29-1-2, 16 KOs) will end an 18-month layoff when he faces Gilberto Gonzalez (26-3, 22 KOs), 29, of Mexico, in a scheduled 10-round junior welterweight bout.

Gesta, 29, a native of the Philippines fighting out of San Diego, is 3-0-1 in his last four fights since dropping a unanimous decision challenging then-lightweight world titleholder Miguel Vazquez in December 2012. Gonzalez is riding an eight-fight winning streak.

The card will also feature three additional Golden Boy prospects, all from Los Angeles: featherweight Joet Gonzalez (15-0, 7 KOs), 23; junior featherweight Emilio Sanchez (13-0, 8 KOs), 22; and 22-year-old featherweight Edgar Valerio (9-0, 5 KOs).