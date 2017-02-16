Jermall Charlo vacated his junior middleweight world title Thursday, paving the way for Tony Harrison and Jarrett Hurd to fight for the belt next week.

After Charlo brutally knocked out mandatory challenger Julian "J Rock" Williams in the fifth round to retain the 154-pound belt for the third time on Dec. 10, he said he wanted to unify the division. Those fights, however, were not available to him.

Charlo has also said he had difficulty making weight, so the new division beckons.

When Charlo's twin brother, Jermell Charlo, knocked out John Jackson in the eighth round to win a vacant junior middleweight belt last May, they became the first twins to hold world titles in the same division at the same time. They have vowed never to fight each other.

Jermall Charlo (25-0, 19 KOs), 26, of Houston, knocked out Cornelius "K9" Bundrage in the third round to win the belt impressively in September 2015 and then recorded defenses against "Silky" Wilky Campfort, knocking him out in the fourth round, and former titleholder Austin Trout, outpointing him in a competitive fight, before he drilled Williams.

With Charlo having vacated the belt, it upgrades the fight between Harrison and Hurd to title status instead of being an elimination bout for the right to become Charlo's mandatory challenger, as was originally scheduled.

Harrison and Hurd are the co-feature of the Premier Boxing Champions card headlined by heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder defending against Gerald Washington on Feb. 25 (Fox, 8 p.m. ET) at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

The IBF notified those involved Thursday in a letter, which was obtained by ESPN.

IBF championships committee chairman Lindsey Tucker wrote that Charlo had vacated and that Harrison, ranked No. 2 at 154 pounds by the organization, and Hurd, ranked No. 3 "are the two highest ranked junior middleweights in the current IBF ratings."

"Therefore," Tucker wrote, "the Harrison vs. Hurd fight has been elevated from an eliminator to a fight for the vacant title."

The 26-year-old Harrison (24-1, 20 KOs), of Detroit, was closing in a title shot in July 2015 and was the favorite against contender Willie Nelson, but he was upset in a ninth-round knockout loss on ESPN. Harrison has won three fights in a row since.

Hurd (19-0, 13 KOs), 26, of Accokeek, Maryland, has been extremely impressive in recent fights, including knockouts wins against previously undefeated opponents Frank Galarza and Mexican Olympian Oscar Molina as well as veteran former welterweight world title challenger Jo Jo Dan.