Anthony Joshua warns Wladimir Klitschko that he's fully focused on defeating him in London on April 29th. (1:38)

Tony Bellew has ruled out any chance of getting in the ring with the likes of Anthony Joshua after his March 4 fight with fellow Brit David Haye at the O2 Arena.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has left the door open for the Merseysider to have a shot at the winner of Joshua's world title fight with Wladimir Klitchscko on April 29, but Bellew has no interest in messing around in the heavyweight division.

Editor's Picks Don't fall for Haye's Florida con David Haye might have been training on a luxury yacht in Miami, but make no mistake, he will be ready for his fight with Tony Bellew on March 4.

Joshua relieved to get U.S. visa Anthony Joshua remains on course to realise his ambition of fighting in Las Vegas, having finally secured a United States visa despite his previous drugs conviction. 1 Related

"I'm fighting, let's get it straight, a big cruiserweight, a very small heavyweight," Bellew told Sky Sports.

"I'm not big enough, I know I like to kid sometimes and mess around, and I have thought about it -- to face the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko winner. But in all honesty, Anthony is just too big.

"I think he's a lovely lad as well. I actually admire him, I'm a fan of Anthony Joshua's."

Bellew, however, doesn't think next month's meeting with Haye will be the last time the two British boxers face off.

The WBC cruiserweight champion is willing to offer Haye an immediate rematch if he suffers defeat.

"I'm going to give him a way back, because believe you me, when I beat him on March 4 you are going to hear every excuse possible. From he's got a sore toe, a broken finger nail, his hair band wasn't on right.

"I'm already prepared for 'I wasn't taking him seriously', 'I was in Miami', 'I was on yachts, 'I was sipping protein shakes out of a cocktail glass'."