Tony Bellew has ruled out any chance of getting in the ring with the likes of Anthony Joshua after his March 4 fight with fellow Brit David Haye at the O2 Arena.
Promoter Eddie Hearn has left the door open for the Merseysider to have a shot at the winner of Joshua's world title fight with Wladimir Klitchscko on April 29, but Bellew has no interest in messing around in the heavyweight division.
"I'm fighting, let's get it straight, a big cruiserweight, a very small heavyweight," Bellew told Sky Sports.
"I'm not big enough, I know I like to kid sometimes and mess around, and I have thought about it -- to face the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko winner. But in all honesty, Anthony is just too big.
"I think he's a lovely lad as well. I actually admire him, I'm a fan of Anthony Joshua's."
Bellew, however, doesn't think next month's meeting with Haye will be the last time the two British boxers face off.
The WBC cruiserweight champion is willing to offer Haye an immediate rematch if he suffers defeat.
"I'm going to give him a way back, because believe you me, when I beat him on March 4 you are going to hear every excuse possible. From he's got a sore toe, a broken finger nail, his hair band wasn't on right.
"I'm already prepared for 'I wasn't taking him seriously', 'I was in Miami', 'I was on yachts, 'I was sipping protein shakes out of a cocktail glass'."