Featherweight world titleholder Gary Russell Jr. is finally coming home to fight.

Russell, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, has been a professional boxer since 2009 and has had 28 bouts, but he has never fought a single round in his home region of Washington, D.C.

That will change when Russell ends an 11-month layoff and makes his second title defense against interim titleholder and mandatory challenger Oscar Escandon on March 11 in the main event of the first boxing event to take place at the new MGM National Harbor in Oxen Hill, Maryland, a Washington, D.C., suburb.

The fight will headline a Showtime-televised doubleheader (10 p.m. ET) that will also include junior middleweight titleholder Jermell Charlo making his mandatory defense against Charles Hatley.

"Washington, D.C., is my home. The DMV (District-Maryland-Virginia) is my home. I remember when I was a kid running around this (National Harbor) area before this whole area was even established, so it is amazing to see the growth of my hometown," Russell said at a luncheon/news conference at the MGM National Harbor to announce the card on Thursday. "I don't feel any extra pressure fighting in front of my hometown fans. When you magnify the event, it takes away your focus. We could be fighting outside in the rain and the objective is still the same. We are just ready to perform.

"It makes me excited that I have friends and family that haven't had the ability to travel to see me fight live. The fact that they can get in their car and drive is a blessing. It has been a while since I fought at home. I've had people on the edge of their seats waiting for me to compete at home, and now it is here and I'm a world champion. I am 20 minutes from where I grew up. It doesn't get any better than this."

Russell, 28, a 2008 U.S. Olympian, won a 126-pound belt by fourth-round knockout of Jhonny Gonzalez in March 2015 and then did not fight again for 13 months, until he blitzed Patrick Hyland in a second-round knockout win last April.

Now Russell (27-1, 16 KOs) is coming off another long layoff, but he said he isn't worried about the possibility of ring rust.

"Last time I competed was about a year ago. There is no concern with ring rust," Russell said. "I am consistently in the gym. I'm never out. I am one of those fighters that if the fight is on Saturday, I'm back in the gym on Monday."

Escandon (25-2, 17 KOs), of Colombia, will be coming off a one-year layoff since winning the vacant interim belt by seventh-round knockout of Robinson Castellanos last March, coincidentally in Washington, D.C. The mandatory fight with Russell is long overdue.

"I had to wait a year for this opportunity to face Gary Russell Jr. and I'm going to take full advantage of it," said Escandon, 32, who is trained by Ruben Guerrero, father of former world titleholder Robert Guerrero. "It's going to be a great fight and I know the fans are going to get their money's worth. He has been delaying this for a long time, but now that it is here I am ready to knock him out."

The MGM National Harbor is run by the same company that runs the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where so many major fights take place on a regular basis at its 16,500-seat Grand Garden Arena. The company plans to make the MGM Grand National Harbor a regular venue for boxing in its approximately 3,000-seat theater.

Russell-Escandon will be the first boxing event there, followed by the second one on April 8 when junior lightweight world titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko -- who handed Russell his only defeat in a 2014 fight for a vacant featherweight title -- faces Jason Sosa in the main event of an HBO-televised card.

"We are thrilled to be promoting the first fight at the new MGM National Harbor," said Tom Brown of TGB Promotions. "Bringing such a competitive matchup as Gary Russell Jr. versus Oscar Escandon to kick off their boxing events is not only a great night for us and our other partners, but the fans in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region."

Charlo (28-0, 13 KOs), of Houston, the twin brother of Jermall Charlo, who vacated his version of the junior middleweight title this week to move up in weight, will be making his first title defense when he faces Hatley. Jermell Charlo won the vacant title by eighth-round knockout of John Jackson last May.

"I'm once again ready to get in the ring and continue to build my legacy," said Charlo, 26. "I've been training hard. I'm focused and I'm even hungrier now that I have my belt. Charles Hatley has never been in the ring with someone like me and I'm going to do what's necessary to get that win. My brother had an outstanding performance against Julian Williams (in a December title defense) and I want to compete with that. It's motivated me, and I'm ready to get out there and show off my power and skills."

Hatley (26-1-1, 18 KOs), of Dallas, is largely unknown and has not fought since November 2015, when he scored his biggest win. Hatley, 31, went to Australia and knocked out popular hometown fighter Anthony Mundine in the 11th round.

"I've been training for a long time for this fight and I can't wait to get in the ring," Hatley said. "I never stopped training since my last fight and I'm going to be ready to win that world title on March 11. Jermell is a good fighter, but he's got a big mouth. I know we're both training hard and going for the win, but I'm going to come out victorious."

Russell, who is trained by his father, Gary Russell Sr., will share the card with two of his younger brothers, bantamweight Gary Antonio Russell (7-0, 5 KOs), 24, and junior welterweight Gary Antuanne Russell, 20, who will be making his professional debut. He was a 2016 U.S. Olympian and was eliminated in the quarterfinals at the Rio de Janeiro Games via controversial decision to Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Gaibnazarov.