Carl Frampton's manager Barry McGuigan has strongly advised Amir Khan to steer clear of fighting Manny Pacquiao.

The veteran Filipino boxer -- who has 59 wins from 67 career fights -- ran a poll on Twitter asking the fans to vote on who his next opponent should be.

Just under 45,000 fans responded with Khan the overwhelming winner over Kell Brook, Terence Crawford and Jeff Green.

Who do you want me to fight next in the UAE? — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 12, 2017

McGuigan wasn't surprised by the result -- but believes Khan shouldn't entertain the idea.

"I would caution Khan against another high-octane super-fight off the back of a crushing defeat last time out," McGuigan wrote in his column for the Mirror.

"Khan can't help himself -- he loves the show.

"But we saw when he stepped up from welterweight to middleweight to fight Saul Alvarez the dangers of biting off more than he can chew.

"Even at this advanced stage of Pacman's career anything less than 100 per cent would not be good enough for Khan, and even that might not be sufficient."

Like Pacquiao, Khan has taken to social media to see what the fans want, and seems confident of attracting as many as three big fights this year.

Fights im confident that can happen in 2017. GarciaVThurman winner. AvanseyanVPeterson winner. Miguel cotto or Kel brook #BigYear — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) February 18, 2017

Discussions for an all-British fight between Khan and Kell Brook broke down earlier this year with the pair failing to agree on a purse split.

Brook -- the IBF welterweight champion -- has since lined up a fight with Errol Spence later this year.