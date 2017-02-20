A roundup of the past week's notable boxing results from around the world:

Saturday at Cincinnati

Adrien Broner W10 Adrian Granados -- Fight recap

Welterweight

Scores: 97-93, 96-94 Broner, 97-93 Granados

Records: Broner (33-2, 24 KOs); Granados (18-5-2, 12 KOs)

Rafael's remarks: Friends and longtime sparring partners Broner, 27, fighting in front of his hometown fans, and Granados, 27, of Chicago, stepped on the gas from the opening bell and let it all hang out in a very good and exciting scrap that was every bit as good as most thought it would be when it was signed. Broner pulled it out by the slimmest of margins, thanks to winning the 10th round courtesy of hard combinations in the final seconds. Judge Robert Pope gave Broner the 10th round, which proved to be the winning margin. Broner would be best served at 140 pounds because he will continue to have problems against top 147-pounders. Granados, whose five losses are all by split or majority decision, continues to get the short end of the stick in close fights, but he proved his mettle once again and hopefully will get another significant fight.

Lamont Peterson W12 David Avanesyan -- Fight recap

Wins a welterweight title

Scores: 116-112 (twice), 115-113

Records: Peterson (35-3-1, 17 KOs); Avanesyan (22-2-1, 11 KOs)

Rafael's remarks: Peterson, 33, of Washington, D.C., a former unified junior welterweight titlist, finally made the move to fight as a full-fledged 147-pounder and he looked good, especially coming off a 16-month layoff. He and Avanesyan, 28, of Russia, put on a good show, but Peterson always appeared to be in control.

He whacked Avanesyan with powerful body shots throughout the fight and by about the sixth round was in command. He cut Avanesyan under his right eye in the second round, bloodied his nose in the 11th and took home the clear decision in a competitive and entertaining fight. Peterson is now a mandatory challenger for the winner of the March 4 unification fight between Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia. Peterson against the winner would be a very good fight. If it's Garcia, Peterson deserves a rematch of a very debatable majority decision loss to him in April 2015.

Marcus Browne KO6 Thomas Williams -- Fight recap

Light heavyweight

Records: Browne (19-0, 14 KOs); Williams (20-3, 14 KOs)

Rafael's remarks: Coming off a 10-month layoff and a very shaky and controversial eight-round split decision win against Radivoje "Hot Rod" Kalajdzic, Browne had some questions to answer as he stepped up to face his best opponent in former world title challenger Williams, 29, of Fort Washington, Maryland, who was coming off a fourth-round knockout loss to world champion Adonis Stevenson in July. Answer them Browne did in a dominating performance. The 26-year-old Browne, a 2012 U.S. Olympian from Staten Island, New York, wiped out fellow southpaw Williams in far easier fashion than many would have predicted. Browne dropped Williams three times and broke his jaw en route to the KO victory.

Saturday at Guaymas, Mexico

Pedro Campa TKO4 Marvin Quintero

Junior welterweight

Records: Campa (25-0, 19 KOs); Quintero (29-8, 25 KOs)

Rafael's remarks: Campa, 25, of Mexico, took on former lightweight contender Quintero and they produced a fan-friendly fight, but one that Campa mostly dominated. There were some brutal exchanges in the second and third rounds as they fought toe to toe. In the fourth round, Campa connected with a crushing four-punch combination that dropped Quintero in the corner. He was out of it, his back against the ropes, as referee Octaviano Lopez counted him out at 1 minute, 18 seconds. It was a good performance from the up-and-coming Campa. Quintero, 30, of Mexico, has lost two of his past three fights and is only 4-5 in his last nine bouts, a poor stretch that began with a split-decision loss challenging then-lightweight world titleholder Miguel Vazquez in 2012.

Friday at Wilmington, Del.

Roy Jones Jr. TKO8 Bobby Gunn

Cruiserweight

Records: Jones Jr. (65-9, 47 KOs); Gunn (21-7-1, 18 KOs)

Rafael's remarks: At 48 and eons past his best days, Jones, the all-time great four-division world titleholder who spent the better part of 10 years as the pound-for-pound king (1993 to 2004), continues to fight. It's sad to see Jones, of Pensacola, Florida, still boxing with so little left, but he'll always be able to beat guys like Gunn, a tough guy with no particular skills but a way of talking his way into fights. Jones, now in his 29th year as a pro, spent most of the fight nailing Gunn, a former world title challenger best known for his bare-knuckle fighting exploits, with one shot at a time. But Gunn, boxing for the first time since 2013, has no defense and got hit cleanly often.

After a feeling-out period in the opening round, Jones took Gunn, a 43-year-old Hackensack, New Jersey-based Canadian, apart. Late in the seventh round, Jones rocked him with a right-left combination that buckled him. Gunn was bleeding profusely from his nose and when the round ended it appeared as though the fight was going to be stopped. With Gunn still on his stool, his corner called it off eight seconds into the eighth round. It was a wise move. Jones won his third low-level fight in a row and undoubtedly -- and unfortunately -- will be buoyed enough with this victory to continue a quest going nowhere.

Friday at El Paso, Texas

Jonathan Maicelo W10 Jose Felix Jr.

Lightweight

Scores: 95-90, 97-88, 96-90

Records: Maicelo (25-2, 12 KOs); Felix Jr. (35-2-1, 27 KOs)

Rafael's remarks: Felix, 24, of Mexico, had been promised a world title fight by Top Rank later this year, but he had to first get past Maicelo, a tough opponent but the underdog. But that's why they fight the fights. Maicelo, 33, a native of Peru fighting out of North Bergen, New Jersey, won his fourth fight in a row since a decision loss to Darleys Perez in an interim lightweight world title bout in 2015 and did so impressively in the main event of Top Rank's "Solo Boxeo" card. He dropped Felix five times en route to the upset, knocking him down in the first, third, twice in the fifth and once more for good measure in the ninth round. Felix's eight-fight winning streak came since a decision loss to Bryan Vasquez in an interim junior lightweight title in 2014 came to an end.

Esquiva Falcao W8 Jaime Barboza

Middleweight

Scores: 80-72 (twice), 79-73

Records: Falcao (17-0, 12 KOs); Barboza (19-11, 9 KOs)

Rafael's remarks: Falcao, a 27-year-old southpaw, continued to take care of business in his rise up the ranks. The 2012 Olympic silver medalist from Brazil cruised to a one-sided decision against journeyman Barboza, 38, of Costa Rica, who lost his third fight in a row and for the fifth time in his last five bouts. It would be nice to see Falcao be matched with a better grade of opponent.

Also on the card, welterweight Arturo Marquez Jr. (6-0, 3 KOs), son of former junior middleweight world titlist and 1992 U.S. Olympian Raul Marquez, rolled to a decision win against Ja'Mykle Wade (2-1-1, 1 KO), 22, of West Monroe, Louisiana. Marquez, 20, of Houston, won 40-36 on two scorecards and 39-37 on the third card.