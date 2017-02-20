Light heavyweight contenders Artur Beterbiev and Sullivan Barrera will square off in a world title elimination fight on April 21 at a venue to be named in Miami, Florida, promoter Yvon Michel has announced.

The winner of the bout will become one of the mandatory challengers for three-belt unified titleholder Andre Ward (31-0, 15 KOs), who scored a one-sided decision win against Barrera in a nontitle bout in March 2016. Two fights later, Ward won a controversial decision against Sergey Kovalev in November to win the three belts.

Michel won a purse bid to gain promotional rights to Beterbiev-Barrera on Feb. 2 and had 15 days to finalize plans for the fight, which he has done.

Usually a promoter who wins a purse bid places the fight in an area friendly to his fighter, but Michel, who promotes Beterbiev, a Montreal-based former two-time Russian Olympian, elected not to stage the fight in Quebec. Instead, he is taking it to Miami, the adopted hometown of Barrera, a Cuban defector.

"It is with great pride and confidence that we go into this fight in Miami," Michel said. "In order for Beterbiev to receive maximum credibility, he needs to demonstrate that he can perform anywhere in the world. Because Sullivan Barrera, the only top-rated contender to accept the challenge to face Artur, could not cross the Canadian border, we agreed to have this fight take place in the United States.

"We are convinced that the many Quebecers who still live in Florida, at this time, will come to support Artur, who has made Quebec the adopted home for him and his young family."

Michel won the purse bid with an offer of $251,000 to beat Main Events, Barrera's promoter and the only other bidder, which offered $181,000. Based on a 75-25 split in Beterbiev's favor, he is entitled to $188,250 with Barrera getting $62,750.

Beterbiev and Barrera were due to meet in a world title elimination match in late 2015 but it never came off for various reasons, including a shoulder injury to Beterbiev, who wound up having surgery that forced him to sit out the second half of 2015 to the first half of 2016.

Beterbiev (11-0, 11 KOs), who turned 32 last month, has won two fights in a row since his return from the injury, both by early knockout, most recently a first-round knockout of Isidro Ranoni Prieto on Dec. 23 in Quebec.

Beterbiev also owns knockout wins against former world titleholders Tavoris Cloud and Gabriel Campillo, but both were past their primes when he faced them.

Barrera (18-1, 13 KOs), 34, returned from the loss to Ward on Dec. 16 and knocked out then-unbeaten contender Vyacheslav Shabranskyy in the seventh round of a highly entertaining fight in Indio, California, during which both fighters were knocked down.

Michel did not announce the specific venue for the bout or the television outlet, but it is likely to be televised in the United States on a Premier Boxing Champions card.