When Gavin McDonnell drunkenly promised to take up boxing and win titles like his twin, Jamie, he was laughed at.

But Gavin's single-minded, dogged determination has paid off, as he disputes the vacant WBC world super-bantamweight title against Mexican Rey Vargas (28-0, 22 KOs) at the Ice Arena in Hull Saturday.

Victory for Gavin (16-0-2, 13 KOs) would make the twins both world champions, as Jamie holds the WBA bantamweight belt.

It has been an unlikely journey that started when Gavin was celebrating Jamie's European title triumph in France almost seven years ago.

Gavin told ESPN: "That's how it started, we were drinking champagne and I stood up and said I would win titles like Jamie, and everyone just laughed at me and said don't be stupid. But I was serious.

"I was shocking when I first put the gloves on after so long. But I worked, and worked, and worked. I didn't dream of being world champion; it was just an area title or maybe the European or British.

"I only turned pro at 22 because I had a few years off from boxing doing lad things like drinking. I wish I had stuck at the boxing because I would be world champion earlier.

"I had to settle down and feel I'm fresher for starting later. I only had five amateur fights and then I packed it in totally. I didn't put gloves on for five or six years. When I saw Jamie win the European title, it changed my mind.

"When I started to win things, it started to snowball and I had to start packing work in. I moved the goalposts."

After only 18 professional fights, victory for Gavin would make the McDonnells, from Doncaster, Britain's first twins to both be world champions.

Gavin, 30, who is older than WBA world bantamweight champion Jamie (29-2-1, 13 KOs) by nine minutes, has an honest appraisal of his ability and puts his journey to this pivotal point down to dedication rather than natural talent.

"To win the title in under 20 fights shows you if you work hard, you can do it," Gavin added.

"I'm not the best fighter, but what I've got is what I'm willing to do to achieve what I want. I will do whatever it takes. If someone wants it more than you, you can't do anything."

Victory for Gavin on Saturday will make him and Jamie the second set of twins currently in possession of world title belts in boxing today.

Junior middleweight brothers Jermall and Jermell Charlo achieved that feat last year and are still IBF and WBC champions respectively.

Gavin has learned a lot from Jamie, who has won six successive world title fights, but he says watching his brother fighting is not always comfortable viewing and the pair are fiercely competitive.

"It's terrible watching him; it's not easy watching someone you love fight," Gavin said.

"Being a twin, I don't know any different and you feel like there's two of you. They say boxing is a lonely sport, but we've always got each other. We're very vocal at ringside and it's like having a wingman in there with you.

"I've learned from him all the way through, but he has also learned from me because I've brought stuff to the table.

"We're competitive, too, and we push each other in the gym. I've always been known as 'Jamie's brother', but after I win this fight, I will be the No 1. We can be the Klitschko brothers of Doncaster."

When they are not in the gym working alongside each other or sparring, Gavin and Jamie are supplementing their boxing income with plastering work.

"On Tuesday and Wednesday after the fight, I've told my mate I will do his dad's kitchen," Gavin added.