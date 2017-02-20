Former junior featherweight world titleholder Scott Quigg announced on Monday that he has teamed up with new trainer Freddie Roach, an International Boxing Hall of Famer, and will move his camp to Roach's Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California.

England's Quigg, who had been trained for the past six years by top British trainer Joe Gallagher, said he and Gallagher parted on amicable terms.

"We have been a great team and achieved a lot and had some great wins together," Quigg said of Gallagher. "I have moved up to featherweight with the goal of becoming a two-weight world champion and believe I need a fresh challenge to help me grow. Over the last few weeks I've been in America training and I'm delighted to announce I will be basing myself in Los Angeles at the Wild Card gym working under the guidance of Freddie Roach."

The 28-year-old Quigg (31-1-2, 24 KOs) successfully defended his 122-pound world title six times before losing it by split decision to rival Carl Frampton in a heavily hyped unification fight last February in front of Quigg's hometown fans in Manchester, England.

Quigg suffered a broken jaw in the bout and laid off until returning in December. He moved up to the featherweight division and knocked out Jose Cayetano in the ninth round.

Quigg said he will return to Roach's gym this week to continue training, although he does not yet have his next bout scheduled.

"This is an opportunity that I couldn't pass up and I believe this move and change will take me to another level," Quigg said. "I'd like to thank Joe for everything he has done for me. He is a tremendous coach and friend, which we will remain. Our first fight together was for the British title and I went on to become world champion under his guidance and for that I will be forever grateful. I wish Joe and all the lads every success in the future."

Huck also switches trainers

In another training change announced Monday, former longtime cruiserweight word titleholder Marco Huck said he will now be trained by former welterweight contender Oktay Urkal, making the move just six weeks before he is scheduled to challenge Mairis Briedis (21-0, 18 KOs), 32, of Latvia, for a vacant interim cruiserweight title on April 1 in Dortmund, Germany.

Huck (40-3-1, 27 KOs), 32, of Germany, has made multiple trainer changes in recent years, including leaving longtime trainer Ulli Wegner for Don House and then returning to Wegner.

"I'm very glad that I've got a young, ambitious trainer who has also a lot of experience in the ring," Huck said. "We've known each other for years because we were in the same training group with Ulli Wegner. I trust him and look forward to work with him."

Said Urkal: "To fight with such hard-hitting opponent for the (interim) WBC title is a big challenge", Urkal said. "But I know Marco's qualities very well and I trust in this. We will be well prepared and come back from Dortmund with the belt."

Urkal (38-4, 12 KOs), who retired from the ring in 2007, won the European junior welterweight and welterweight titles during his 11-year boxing career. He challenged for junior welterweight world titles three times but lost to Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu and twice to Vivian Harris. In his final bout Urkal challenged then-welterweight world titleholder Miguel Cotto but was knocked out in the 11th round in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Huck defended his cruiserweight world title a division record-tying 13 times before being upset by 11th-round knockout against Poland's Krzysztof Glowacki in August 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. Huck has won two fights in a row since as he heads into the clash with Briedis.