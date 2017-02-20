Houston light heavyweight Christian Montano, one of the top amateurs in the United States, is going pro under the guidance of manager Cameron Dunkin.

Dunkin, who has helped guide the careers of numerous top fighters, told ESPN that Montano, a three-time national amateur champion who reached the quarterfinals of the 2016 AIBA Youth World Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia, in November, signed with him on Sunday morning.

Dunkin, who manages fighters such as unified junior welterweight world champion Terence Crawford, former welterweight titlist Jessie Vargas and former four-division titleholder Nonito Donaire, told ESPN that he hosted Montano, who turned 18 in October, and his parents in his hometown Las Vegas over the weekend and completed the deal.

"He has very, very fast hands and hits extremely hard," Dunkin said. "He won the nationals in his 11th [amateur] fight. He beat guys with over 100 fights when he had like five or six fights. It's pretty amazing. He went to the junior world championships. I expect big things from him. A lot of people were after him, so I am very happy to sign him."

Dunkin said Montano, who began boxing at age 11, was also a talented high school football player -- defensive end, linebacker and running back -- with Division I prospects.

"He loves boxing and he said he knows he could play football, but he wanted to box," Dunkin said. "I was with him and his parents over the weekend, and I think they wanted him to go to school and play football, but he wanted to box. He's very, very talented and he looks like he could really be something. He could stick around and be a huge amateur but he said, 'I just want to go pro and get it started. I want to fight real fights.'"

Dunkin said he does not plan to sign Montano with a promoter, at least not yet, and said he will turn him pro on March 18 on a card in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"If all goes well he'll fight again on March 31 in Philadelphia and then in mid-April on another show in Philly," Dunkin said. "I'll keep him busy. He'll fight about once a month. I'll let him hone his craft and learn. He doesn't have a ton of amateur experience. He was like 41-3 as an amateur."

At the Youth World Championships, Montano, who is of Colombian descent, won his first two bouts and then was eliminated by eventual gold medalist David Gutierrez, of Cuba, in the quarterfinals.