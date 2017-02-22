With experience on his side, Steve Bunce assesses how David Haye must use his boxing prowess to dispatch Tony Bellew. (2:12)

Lee Selby has committed to a non-title bout on the David Haye vs. Tony Bellew undercard to keep him on track for a big-name title defence later this year.

The Welshman (23-1) will face Andoni Gago (16-2-2) at the O2 Arena on March 4, the Spaniard having been drafted in to keep Selby sharp after Jonathan Barros' late withdrawal from their scheduled Las Vegas meet last month.

The IBF has yet to announce a mandatory challenger for the Briton's world featherweight title and he will fight Gago at a 129-pound catchweight as a result.

Selby has been out of action since a unanimous points victory over Eric Hunter in London last April. "It was important for us to get Lee back in the ring," Jamie Sanigar, Selby's manager, told Boxing News.

"Ideally, he wants to be defending his world title but it's just not possible at the moment with the IBF. They gave us permission to box as long as it's over the featherweight limit."

"Lee wants to be in the biggest fights, as soon as possible. Carl Frampton, Leo Santa Cruz, [Gary] Russell Jr., [Abner] Mares -- we want to be boxing one of those four in the summer," Sanigar added.

"By boxing on March 4, it puts him on the same timeline as those, and that's critical for us. We didn't want to be going into a big fight like that if Selby had been out for 12 months or so."