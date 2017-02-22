Michael Perez and Marcelino Lopez will square off in a 10-round junior welterweight fight that will headline the new "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" series on April 20 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

The card will air live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes beginning at 11 p.m. ET.

Perez (24-2-2, 11 KOs), 27, of Newark, New Jersey, will be seeking to bounce back from a sixth-round knockout loss to Petr Petrov in a September lightweight fight. Petrov parlayed the victory into a shot at lightweight world titleholder Terry Flanagan, whom he meets on April 8 in Manchester, England.

Lopez (32-1-1, 17 KOs), 30, of Argentina, will be fighting in the United States for the second time in a row. He will, however, be coming off a long layoff. Lopez, who has won three fights in a row, has not fought since knocking out David Rodela in the third round in Los Angeles in October 2015.

Michael Perez is set to face Marcelino Lopez in the feature bout of a Golden Boy boxing card slated for April 20 on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

"True crossroads fights almost always spell high action because both fighters have so much to gain -- and to lose," Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya said in announcing the card on Wednesday. "Both Lopez and Perez have achieved a lot in their careers, but to catapult themselves into title contention, each has to get a win here. I expect fireworks and so should fans watching live at Turning Stone or on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes."

The 10-round co-feature will pit welterweight up-and-comer Rashidi "Speedy" Ellis (17-0, 12 KOs), 23, of Boston, against John Karl Sosa (13-2, 6 KOs), 24, of Puerto Rico.

The fight will be Ellis' first since he scored a sensational first-round knockout of fellow prospect Eddie Gomez on Dec. 16. Sosa has lost his last two fights, including most recently by 10-round decision to Gomez in May.

Also appearing on the undercard will be Gomez (19-2, 11 KOs), 24, of Bronx, New York, and junior middleweight prospect Travell Mazion (10-0, 10 KOs), 21, of Austin, Texas. Their opponents have not yet been determined.

"Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" will debut on March 23 with a middleweight headliner between rising prospect Jason Quigley (12-0, 10 KOs) and veteran Glen Tapia (23-3, 15 KOs) at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. It will be the first of 18 cards this year with 24 more scheduled for 2018.

The second card, which will take place April 1 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, will be headlined by unbeaten junior welterweights Antonio Orozco (25-0, 16 KOs) and KeAndre Gibson (16-0-1, 7 KOs), who meet in a scheduled 10-round fight.