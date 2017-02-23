Heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder returns from hand and arm injuries to face Gerald Washington, a good test before facing the other titlist in the division. (1:32)

Heavyweight Gerald Washington, a late substitute to challenge world titleholder Deontay Wilder, is hoping for his "Rocky" moment.

If he lifts the belt from Wilder when they meet on Saturday (Fox, 8 p.m. ET, with additional bouts on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 10 p.m. ET) at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, it will go down as a gargantuan upset and turn the heavyweight division on its head. Washington knows this and said he is ready to seize the moment.

Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington Where: Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

When: Saturday

TV: Fox, 8 p.m. ET

"This felt like destiny. It's my time," he said this week. "We're very excited for the opportunity. Man, it's a dream come true and I look forward to fighting Deontay Wilder in his backyard for the WBC title. It's an amazing opportunity for me and we are ready to take the challenge on."

Because Washington and Wilder are both managed by Al Haymon, Washington, who fought on Wilder's last undercard, has been seen by many as an eventual challenger. However, the opportunity for the fight now was totally unexpected.

"It was only a matter of time and it happened to come early," Washington said. "I'm grateful I stayed in the gym and I stayed prepared."

Washington took the opportunity of a lifetime on only about one month's notice. That is because Poland's Andrzej Wawrzyk, the original opponent scheduled to challenge Wilder, tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid stanozolol in two random urine screens conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, and he was bounced from the fight. Two weeks later, Washington (18-0-1, 12 KOs) signed for the bout.

In the co-feature, Detroit's Tony Harrison (24-1, 20 KOs) and Jarrett Hurd (19-0, 13 KOs), of Accokeek, Maryland, will square off for the junior middleweight world title that Jermall Charlo vacated last week because he is moving up to middleweight.

Former USC football player Gerald Washington was a late replacement to challenge Deontay Wilder for his heavyweight title on Saturday in Alabama. Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The opening fight, a scheduled 10-rounder, will also feature heavyweights as 2012 U.S. Olympian and former world title challenger Dominic Breazeale (17-1, 15 KOs), of Los Angeles, will meet Poland-born Nigerian Izuagbe Ugonoh (17-0, 14 KOs), who will be making his United States debut after fighting all of his previous bouts in New Zealand and Poland.

Washington said that even though the training camp was shorter than he would have liked, he's in good shape because he was already training, even though he had no specific fight lined up.

When Wilder-Wawrzyk was announced, Washington said he sent a message to Wilder on social media saying he would be ready to fight him if the fight fell apart. Little did he know that it would happen.

"I said, 'Hey if anything happens, I am right here.' And something did happen," Washington said. "It was crazy, man. But it happened and I am grateful for the opportunity. Is it all the time that we would have liked to prepare for a world championship fight? No. I am sure we would have liked a fuller camp. But it is OK. We are where we need to be and we are ready to go."

Facing the 6-foot-7, 226-pound Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs), who is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and will be the huge crowd favorite, will be a significant step up in opposition for Washington, who fought to a draw with fringe contender Amir Mansour in 2015 and followed up with wins over two faded former world title challengers in 2016, an eight-round decision against Eddie Chambers and a fourth-round knockout of Ray Austin in July in a bout on the undercard of Wilder's eighth-round knockout of Chris Arreola at Legacy Arena.

The 6-6, 245-pound Washington, 34, of Vallejo, California, is a U.S. Navy veteran and a tremendous athlete, but he came to boxing late after playing tight end and defensive end at the University of Southern California and spending time on various NFL practice squads. What he lacks in boxing experience he figures he can make up for in heart and focus.

Editor's Picks Povetkin took banned PED before fight, jury says A jury needed just 32 minutes before reaching a verdict that Alexander Povetkin used a banned substance before a mandatory title fight with Deontay Wilder that ultimately was canceled.

Joshua-Klitschko love-in needs some action There has been no sense of animosity in the build-up to April's Wembley showdown, it would be nice to get a sense of the intended action.

'Fresh' Haye wouldn't change anything for Joshua David Haye, 36, claims he has a "whole career" ahead of him as he steps up his comeback with a fight against Tony Bellew on March 4. 2 Related

"We all know Deontay Wilder is a big, strong knockout puncher. He has been in there. He has the Olympic experience. He has been in there with all the pros, in the sparring camps and stuff like that and he has learned a lot along the way," Washington said. "I can't focus too much on what Deontay Wilder is bringing to the table. I have just got to make sure that my game is tight and my game is strong.

"I have got to come prepared mentally and physically and just put it all on the line. Like I said, it is going to take a mixture of everything that I know to go up against him. I only have 14 amateur fights. I only have 19 professional fights. I don't have all that experience that this guy has. So it is going to take a lot of smarts for me and mental toughness to get through this."

John Pullman, Washington's trainer, said he has supreme confidence in his man pulling the upset.

"Everything had to play out perfectly for us to get this shot," Pullman said. "You can't argue with destiny. We didn't expect it to happen like this, but our team culture is to always stay ready, so you don't have to get ready.

"The major separation between Deontay Wilder and Gerald is that Gerald is the smarter fighter. He knows how to adapt and it's going to make a big difference in this fight. Gerald is going to win this fight. How he wins, I don't like to say and put any unnecessary pressure on us. But all I can say is, he's going to win."

Many consider Washington a better opponent than Wawrzyk. Wilder, 31, who will be making his fifth title defense, gave Washington props for at least one attribute that impresses him.

"Washington might be my most athletic opponent," Wilder said. "That should make it interesting and even better than my previous opponent. Everything that happened was a blessing in disguise. Everything works out the way it's supposed to."

At 6-foot-6, Washington hopes his size and athleticism will be enough to turn the heavyweight division upside down with an upset of Wilder. Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Wilder will face Washington in his first fight since suffering a broken right hand and a torn right biceps in the win against Arreola. He said his injuries have healed and that he will be ready for Washington despite the change of opponents.

"I have been through this before. There aren't too many things that I haven't experienced yet in my career," Wilder said. "I've dealt with this before earlier in my career, actually in my debut. Maybe a couple of days before the fight, my opponent got changed up, a different weight, a different style, a different size, a different height. I was fighting an orthodox opponent but they didn't even tell me nothing about the [new] guy being a southpaw. So everything changed, but in the ring, I had to adjust and I had to deliver.

"So I am going to look forward to fighting Gerald Washington in Birmingham, Alabama and giving the folks that are going to be watching and the people that are going to be in the audience a great show."

Whatever happens, Washington said he is prepared to make it a serious fight.

"I am just here to fight. I am here to fight, man," he said. "I am coming to get this. Deontay Wilder is taking me seriously because I am coming. I am coming with everything I have got. I am working hard. I am training hard. I am preparing myself well.

"I am doing everything that I have got to do. All I know is I am working. I am working and I am going to be ready. If Deontay showboats in the ring with me, I'm going to hit him in his mouth. Deontay better take me seriously because I am real and I'm coming."