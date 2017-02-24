As Floyd "Money" Mayweather turns 40, we take a look back at some of his best moments in front of the microphone. (1:24)

Gavin McDonnell hopes that home comforts will help see him emulate his twin brother Jamie in becoming a world champion.

McDonnell [16-0-2, 4 KOs] goes for his first global title in front of his home fans in Yorkshire on Saturday, fighting for the vacant WBC super-bantamweight belt against Mexican Rey Vargas [28-0, 22 KOs] at the Ice Arena in Hull.

Victory for McDonnell, 30, would make him and brother Jamie -- the WBA bantamweight titleholder -- Britain's first twins to hold boxing world titles simultaneously.

And McDonnell, from Doncaster, believes he has a slight advantage over 26-year-old Vargas, who has complained about having to fight on his opponent's home turf.

"He's coming away and I've read he doesn't like it," McDonnell told ESPN.

"Some fighters thrive fighting away from home, but others might not. It's cold over here and he's not used to it.

"I've enjoyed being away with our kid [Jamie] and seen him win in France and America.

"But there's no better thing than having home comforts and this will be in front of my home fans, it's only 40 miles from my house, and they can raise me that half a percent on the night.

McDonnell said that being on his home turf could win him the fight, as he doesn't "have to travel halfway around the world and [Vargas has] got to do that."

"Fights can be won or lost on the smallest of margins and hopefully the home support does spur me on.

"I want to go abroad and fight but for my first world title, and such a tough fight, we wanted it here. My team has backed me more than his has backed him so they can say what they want -- they can say it is cowardly or whatever they want."

McDonnell says he has worked harder for his first world title fight than any of his previous 18 professional bouts.

"I don't think the training has been different, but the mental side of it has because you want it a little bit more," McDonnell said.

"You train as hard every time but with this being for a world title there's a little bit more motivation and a bit more spark."