There will be no wager of the purses between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., for their upcoming May 6 fight, according to boxing legend and Chavez's father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.

In a Friday interview with ESPN Deportes that also featured both fighters, the elder Chavez said the wager was unnecessary.

"I disagree with [Chavez Jr.]. I spoke with my son Julio and in truth and I don't agree with him," Chavez said. "We don't want Canelo's money, it doesn't interest us. We are only interested in the prestige and glory. We are interested in the pride, which is the most important thing in this fight."

Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) and Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) both had said on Wednesday that they had agreed to wager their purses against each other, although nothing was ever made official.

Chavez Sr. said any talk of such a wager would be thrown aside during a heated exchange with Alvarez.

Alvarez said he would drop the matter "out of respect to [Chavez Sr.]."

"We accepted the fight for my son's dignity," the elder Chavez said. "For the pride of this fight, which is for all the Mexican people. "Logically money is important in a boxer's career. That is why one fights. But it is unnecessary to wage their purses."

Chavez Sr. added: "It is unethical for an athlete. People can take it the wrong way ... money is not the focus of this fight. What matters is pride and the fighter's dignity."