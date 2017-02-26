Gavin McDonnell was denied the opportunity to create history as he was defeated by Rey Vargas in their WBC world super-bantamweight title fight by majority decision.

Victory for the previously undefeated Doncaster fighter would have seen him and his brother Jamie -- the WBA bantamweight holder -- become the first British twins to be world champions simultaneously.

The 30-year-old went the distance at the Hull Ice Arena but his first world title bout ultimately ended in disappointment after he was beaten on points by his Mexican opponent, with scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 114-114.

Vargas, 26, landed the cleaner shots throughout Saturday's fight, producing a confident performance to claim the vacant belt.

Despite the setback, McDonnell is confident he will one day become a world champion.

"My feet were a little bit slow and I just couldn't pin him. I was a little bit too eager at times and credit to Rey, he beat me fair and square," McDonnell told Sky Sports.

"I gave it everything and I just hope everyone enjoyed it. I feel as though I've left everybody down. The support's been fantastic, my first time topping the bill and I just fell short this time.

"I've gone the distance there with a great fighter and I've shown I belong at the level, I just need to start tweaking things. No doubt I'll be a world champion, it's just a few more fights to get another crack."