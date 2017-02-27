With experience on his side, Steve Bunce assesses how David Haye must use his boxing prowess to dispatch Tony Bellew. (2:12)

David Haye faces a hearing at the British Boxing Board of Control [BBBofC] for threatening to "hospitalise" Tony Bellew.

The boxing authority will consider punishing Haye for his threatening comments after his heavyweight fight with British rival Bellew on Saturday.

"We are obviously investigating his comments because it shouldn't have been said," BBBofC secretary Robert Smith told ESPN.

"We [Haye and the Board] will get together after the fight. Saying you are putting people in hospital is totally unacceptable."

Haye, 36, could receive a fine for his comments and measures have been taken to ensure there is no further incident ahead of fight night.

The pair were due to meet at a press event in Liverpool on Monday with a steel fence separating them as a result of the increasing animosity between them.

"It does kind of bring boxing into the gutter a little bit," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Board has warned that the heavyweight contest will be called off if there is a repeat of the trouble that erupted at a news conference to announce the bout in November.

Haye, the former world heavyweight and cruiserweight champion, landed a cuffing left hook on Bellew during the scuffle. Haye also said to the Bellew: "Let's see who's around your hospital bed on March 4. His life is on the line."

On Saturday, Haye appeared on Sky Sports' Soccer AM and said: "I've never had a fight where i wanted to cave someone's skull in like this."

Haye, left, and Bellew clash heads during November's news conference for their upcoming fight. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

The threat of a sanction from the BBBofC has done little to deter Haye, who has also promised to end WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew's career.

"I can guarantee you he's going to be retiring this year," Haye said.

"He won't be boxing after March 4, no way. Just like John Ruiz didn't box, just like Mark de Mori, just like Nikolai Valuev.

"There are a lot of fighters when I fight them they stay hit for ever and never fight again. He will be on that list of people I've sent into retirement."

It is not the first time Haye has landed in trouble with the BBBofC. In 2012, he had his boxing licence withdrawn after brawling with Dereck Chisora at a post-fight news conference in Germany.

Despite both being banned, the pair still met in London later that year with boxing licences sanctioned by the Luxembourg Boxing Federation.