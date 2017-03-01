Steve Bunce outlines the three things that Tony Bellew must do in order to beat David Haye. (2:07)

David Haye's former trainer Adam Booth has suggested Tony Bellew can beat the Londoner, if he stretches Saturday's fight beyond the middle rounds.

Booth told Sky Sports that he expected his former charge to leave The O2 victorious but is worried his inactivity over the last five years has left him "battle-softened".

Haye has boxed less than three rounds professionally since beating Dereck Chisora in July 2012.

"He is very, very heavy handed and we don't know how much fight he has in him, and he won't know until he actually gets tested -- especially with his injuries," he said.

"If you are putting smart money on it, you'd have to pick David to win early, but if Tony can cope with that heavy-handedness and drag him into a fight after the mid-stage...

"Tony is battle-hardened over the past few years, whereas David has probably become battle-softened and the second half could expose that.

"It's definitely a fight of Haye's heavy-handedness and sharp-shooting style, getting to grips with it early and winning, or can Bellew withstand that assault -- what is going to get slung on him -- and drag it into a dogfight in the second half?"

Bellew, meanwhile, is confident that he can secure an upset in London.

"I'm now here to collect and claim my glory and I will get it on Saturday night," he said.

"We are at the business end of the deal. It's as simple as that, business now. It's all about the preparation and getting it right, tapering it off and finishing it now.

"The hard work has been done and we are at the business end now and I can't wait."