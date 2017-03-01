While Floyd Mayweather was out celebrating his 40th birthday, someone was raiding his castle.

The retired boxing champion was in Los Angeles for his birthday when someone broke into his Las Vegas mansion via a rear office door.

Floyd Mayweather celebrated his 40th birthday in Los Angeles while someone was breaking into his Las Vegas mansion. It's unclear at this point what was stolen or if the home is his primary residence. Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas police said it's unclear what was taken from Mayweather's home.

"We haven't gotten a list from the victim of what items were taken," officer Danny Cordero of the Las Vegas Municipal Police Department said, adding that it's an active investigation and that no suspects have been identified.

Police also didn't say whether the mansion is Mayweather's primary residence.

In 2008, Mayweather's home was robbed. He said $7 million of jewelry was taken from his home.