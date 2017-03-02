Erickson Lubin "plans on stealing the show" against Jorge Cota

Junior middleweight contender Erickson "Hammer" Lubin has more than just winning his next fight on his mind.

"I don't just want to win," Lubin said. "I want to make a statement and show the world and the 154-pound division why I deserve to be at the top and have one of the titles."

Lubin has been impressive, fight in and fight out, as he has climbed the ladder from blue-chip prospect who signed a pro contract on his 18th birthday to contender.

The 2016 ESPN.com prospect of the year is now one win away from getting a shot at a world title, as long as he defeats Jorge Cota in their title elimination fight on Saturday (CBS, 9 p.m. ET) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"I plan on stealing the show that night," Lubin said.

Lubin and Cota will meet in the opening bout on a card headlined by the much-anticipated welterweight world title unification fight between Keith Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs) and Danny Garcia (33-0, 19 KOs).

The Lubin-Cota winner will earn a mandatory shot at the world title held by Jermell Charlo (28-0, 13 KOs), who first has another mandatory defense on tap against Charles Hatley (26-1-1, 18 KOs). That fight was scheduled for March 11, but it was postponed this week because featherweight Oscar Escandon, who was set to challenge world titleholder Gary Russell Jr. in the main event, withdrew because of a back injury. Charlo-Hatley will be rescheduled, and the winner will be obligated to next face the Lubin-Cota victor.

Lubin (17-0, 12 KOs), of Orlando, Florida, crushed Juan Ubaldo Cabrera in the second round in his last fight in December and has not let up, knowing the opportunity against Cota was coming his way.

"I haven't stopped training since my last fight on Dec. 10. We have been full throttle since," Lubin said.

"This is a big fight. It is a title eliminator. It is at Barclays Center. It is on CBS. You've got Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman in the main event. It is 12 rounds. This is definitely what I've dreamed of."

Should Lubin beat Cota and fight for the title later in the year, and win it, he would become the youngest reigning world titleholder in boxing at age 21. He does not turn 22 until October, and he would be younger than Gervonta Davis, who was already 22 when he won a junior lightweight belt by knocking out Jose Pedraza in the in the seventh round on Jan. 14.

"This is the kind of opportunity that I've wanted -- getting to seize the moment; going out there, dominating the fight and going on to become the mandatory challenger for the title," Lubin said. "We always say that we aren't training for the fight coming up, we're training for the title. I've prepared for this. To be the youngest world champion, we just saw Gervonta Davis do that and make history like that is a blessing. I can't wait to go for that."

Lubin said he is going to go right at Cota (25-1, 22 KOs) and live up to his "Hammer" nickname.

"There are hammers in my hands. They punish and do damage," he said. "A hammer with fireworks is dangerous isn't it?"

As for the fight, Lubin added, "The fans can expect straight fireworks. I am going to go out there and dominate the fight. A lot of fighters say they're going to do something, but I am the type of guy that says it and lives up to it. (Saturday) fans definitely want to tune in."

Cota, 29, of Mexico, has won nine fights in a row since suffering his lone defeat, a seventh-round knockout to countryman and longtime contender Marco Antonio Rubio in June 2012. Cota, however, has not fought since August 2015, when he scored two knockdowns and won a 10-round unanimous decision against Yudel Johnson, a 2004 Cuban Olympic silver medalist. But he said he is not concerned with the prospect of ring rust against a fresh opponent after a long layoff.

"I know that it's been a long layoff but I've been staying in the gym and staying ready," Cota said. "I don't think I'll have any ring rust once I get in there. I'm going to take it round-by-round and see what he brings into the ring. I'm going to make adjustments off of what I see. I'll assess the situation and take it on from there.

"I have a lot of motivation coming into this fight and I'm ready to move a step closer to a world title. This opportunity is something that I won't let slip by. I know I have a very tough opponent in front of me, but I am too strong and I will be too good on Saturday night."

Regardless of Cota's confidence he is nonetheless a significant underdog against Lubin, who many thought would have been a lock for the 2016 U.S. Olympic team had he not turned pro in November 2013.

"I know what I can do. I'm going to go in there confident and be dominant," Lubin said. "I'm going to be aware of everything and keep my mind sharp in the ring. My coach (Jason Galarza) does the studying of the tape but I know he's a strong Mexican power-puncher. We know he's going to be aggressive, but we're ready for any style he comes with on Saturday night.

"I'm coming for that No. 1 spot Saturday night. After that, I become the mandatory for Jermell Charlo. I'm going to win this fight in spectacular fashion, mark my words."

Galarza said he believes Lubin is ready for a fight of this significance.

"I've known Erickson since he was eight-years-old. He had an aura about him back then and he still has it," Galarza said. "He continues to be a hard-working individual. He has this drive that most athletes don't have, but the great ones do.

"People have told me that Erickson isn't ready for Cota. I believe this is the right time. He pushes himself. He is a student of the game and always has been. The difference with this training camp from others is that we know who our opponent is. We have focused on that one individual, so we know."

Lubin mocked Charlo a bit based on his recent statements that he did not think Lubin was ready for a title shot yet.

"Jermell said I need about six more fights to fight him, so I'm about to give him an early surprise," Lubin said. "It's not six fights. It's one more fight, then I get Jermell Charlo. I plan on knocking (Cota) out. And if he doesn't want to go, I'll punish him for 12 rounds.

"2017 is a big year. To be in this position right now is a great start for the year and to become a mandatory challenger is bigger and becoming a world champion is the biggest. I want to be undisputed."