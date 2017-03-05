NEW YORK -- Keith Thurman fulfilled one of his childhood boxing dreams to unify world titles Saturday night.

Though he didn't finish strong, Thurman used an effective mix of boxing and power-punching -- and put enough early rounds in the bank -- to escape with a split-decision victory against Danny Garcia and unify welterweight titles before 16,533, the boxing attendance record for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The match between undefeated, prime 28-year-old titleholders was as good as it gets in boxing, and they produced an exciting fight that was often tactical but had enough exciting exchanges to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

Keith Thurman unified welterweight titles Saturday night against Danny Garcia. The judges scored it 116-112 and 115-113 for Thurman, while the third judge scored it 115-113 for Garcia. Al Bello/Getty Images

In the end, judge John McKaie (116-112) and Joseph Pasquale (115-113) scored the bout for Thurman, while judge Kevin Morgan had it 115-113 for Philadelphia's Garcia (33-0, 19 KOs). ESPN.com scored the fight 116-112 for Thurman, who backed off in the final two rounds,

He looked a lot like Oscar De La Hoya did running against Felix Trinidad in their famed welterweight unification fight in 1999 when De La Hoya gave away the final rounds and lost a controversial decision.

It was just the 10th title unification bout in the division's star-studded history, joining the pantheon of fights that includes Sugar Ray Leonard-Thomas Hearns, De La Hoya-Trinidad and Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao.

Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs), of Clearwater, Florida, won the fight with Leonard at ringside calling the fight as an analyst for CBS, which was televising only its third boxing card in primetime in nearly 40 years.