Tony Bellew has spoken about how his mindset saw him through an incredible slugfest against David Haye at the O2 last night. (3:04)

Tony Bellew has revealed he broke his hand in the early stages of his heavyweight victory over David Haye.

It was clear that Haye was struggling physically before his trainer Shane McGuigan threw in the towel in the 11th round at London's O2 Arena, with the 36-year-old suffering a suspected Achilles injury at the halfway point of the bout.

But Bellew told BBC Radio Five Live's Sportsweek programme he was also battling an injury.

He said: "I'm just happy David's home and healthy and safe. We did receive injuries. I broke my right hand in the second or third round. It's very sore now.

"I had a bad right knee myself going in but this is not what people want to hear. This is why I asked David from the very start, 'are you okay?' And believe me for four rounds he was fine."

Bellew said he had put the injury out of his mind during the fight, adding: "I don't feel the pain, all I think about is winning."

The victory will likely be remembered as the finest of Bellew's career, but he said securing his family's financial future meant the most to him.

"I've achieved what I got in boxing for tonight," said Bellew.

"I just made my three kids wealthy. If it was about me, I could have quit after Goodison [his win over Ilunga Makabu last May]. I made my three kids wealthy.

"Just before the stoppage, I looked at David and said, 'Please stop. I'm not here to hurt people'. He shook his head and laughed. I looked at Shane and said, 'Stop it'.

"He has got a good chin. He took the right hands all night, but it's the left hook that he didn't see, and it just made him collapse and fall out the ring, and it was over.

"I know he said he was going to put me in hospital and on a stretcher, but that was never my intention. He's got two kids and kids need a dad. I told him 'Thank you, you've helped me secure the kids' future'.

"It is my last 12 months [as a fighter]. I could walk away happy. I've started to actually hate this, in all honesty."

Haye's midweek trip to Munich was followed by reports he had suffered an Achilles injury, after which he insisted he was fit to fight and which Bellew responded to by telling him he had no excuses but to fight.

His reputation had previously suffered when, after his 2011 defeat by Wladimir Klitschko, he blamed a toe injury before being accused of lacking heart, but he admirably refused to withdraw even when exhausted and with little choice.

"If I'd not labelled him mentally weak, it'd have been over after five," Bellew said. "I do believe I got into his mind.

"He gets an awful lot of admiration from me. He was an amazing fighter. You don't understand how hard he hits.

"I didn't think this would ever be possible."