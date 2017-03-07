Tony Bellew has spoken about how his mindset saw him through an incredible slugfest against David Haye at the O2 last night. (3:04)

David Haye has called on Tony Bellew not to retire so they can meet for a second time once the Londoner has recovered from an Achilles injury.

Bellew won the pair's highly anticipated heavyweight bout at London's O2 Arena on Saturday after Haye's corner threw in the towel in the 11th round.

Haye, 36, suffered a torn Achilles during the bout that left him largely immobile. The former WBA champion underwent a two-and-a-half-hour operation to repair the damage but believes he will be back in action in six to nine months.

Bellew has talked of retirement since the fight, but Haye said, "I believe after sharing the ring with him he would want to do it again."

Despite defeat, Haye wants to continue his career.

He told Sky Sports News: "If Tony Bellew does retire -- which I truly hope he does not -- but if he was to retire, I would carry on my path. I would just find a way to challenge for the [world] heavyweight title.

"Maybe he is thinking, 'I have got that done; it's time to retire at the top'."

David Haye suffered a torn Achilles during his fight with Tony Bellew. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Haye suffered knockdowns in the sixth and 11th rounds before his camp decided he'd had enough. The injury left the Hayemaker struggling to stand throughout the fight, and he fell to the canvas on numerous occasions. However, after surgery, he said doctors seemed pleased with the results.

"They are saying it went well," Haye said. "Big athletes had the same operation and came back, so I don't see why I will be any different.

"Other athletes have come back six to nine months after this injury."

Haye also described the moment he realised something was wrong after suffering the injury during the fight.

"It felt like my leg went into a bear trap. I looked down at my foot, and I couldn't control it," he said.

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.