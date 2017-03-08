NEW YORK -- A few hours before Keith Thurman won a split decision against Danny Garcia to unify welterweight world titles on Saturday night at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in one of the year's most significant fights, a pair of former welterweight titlists with their eye on those belts -- Shawn Porter and Andre Berto -- met the media at the arena to announce their own upcoming showdown.

Porter and Berto, longtime friends, will do battle in a world title elimination bout that will headline a Showtime-televised card on April 22 (9 p.m. ET) at Barclays Center in a fight that will determine one of Thurman's mandatory challengers.

That means Porter could earn a rematch of his razor-close, action-packed decision loss to Thurman in their title fight this past June at Barclays Center, or Berto could earn a chance to reclaim the 147-pound title belt he once held.

Either way, the Porter-Berto pairing shapes up as a fan-friendly fight in boxing's deepest weight class.

With a win against longtime friend Andre Berto on April 22, Shawn Porter, right, could earn a rematch of his close decision loss to Keith Thurman, left, in their welterweight title fight last June. Ryan Greene/Premier Boxing Champions

"In a welterweight division that is filled with talent and marquee matchups, Berto versus Porter is another elimination bout on the road to crowning the king of the division," said Lou DiBella, who will promote the card. "Berto and Porter are two established, offensive-minded professionals who understand the significance of this showdown. I expect fireworks on April 22 when one of them stakes claim to an even bigger opportunity."

Porter (26-2-1, 16 KOs), 29, an Akron, Ohio, native now living in Las Vegas, won a world title by decision over Devon Alexander -- at Barclays Center -- in December 2013, knocked out Paulie Malignaggi in the fourth round of his first defense, and then suffered a majority decision loss to England's Kell Brook in a mild upset in August 2014.

Porter rebounded to win his next two fights, knocking out Erick Bone in the fifth round and pulling an upset when he outpointed Adrien Broner in 2015 before going down to a decision defeat to Thurman last summer. Porter hoped for an immediate rematch, but when he did not get one the fight with Berto came along, as did the opportunity to get another shot at a world title.

"The only thing on my mind right now is the WBC title," Porter said. "I made it a goal of mine when I turned pro to get that green belt, and now I feel like it's about to happen. I'm not looking past or through Andre Berto. I respect him as a man and a fighter. We are friends. But just like when I fought Keith Thurman, it's all about the business and getting that title. I can't wait to be in that ring on April 22 at Barclays Center."

Berto (31-4, 24 KOs), 33, of Winter Haven, Florida, has twice held welterweight world titles, first winning a belt in 2008 and making five successful defenses and winning another belt in 2011 but vacating before he defended it. A shoulder injury and a suspension for a failed drug test caused a pair of 14-month layoffs.

In 2015, Berto was selected as Floyd Mayweather's farewell opponent and challenged him for his two welterweight title belts but lost a one-sided decision. Berto bounced back last April with a fourth-round knockout of Victor Ortiz to avenge a decision loss to him that cost him his world title in 2011. Berto has not fought since and will end a one-year layoff against Porter.

"It feels great to be getting back in the ring," Berto said. "I love being back in New York. My team has been putting in work in the gym. I'm already dialed in and focused. I've had the WBC belt before and I'm itching to get it back. I beat the man [Victor Ortiz] who had taken it away from me in my last fight and I'm going to take down anyone who gets in my way. I know Shawn is going to work hard for this one, but so will I. I'm looking forward to this next one."

Porter and Berto talked to each other under unusual circumstances late last year to get the ball rolling to make the fight.

Porter was being interviewed by a reporter, who told him of Berto's interest in facing him. Porter had Berto's number and called him on FaceTime on his iPhone.

"It feels great to be getting back in the ring. I love being back in New York. My team has been putting in work in the gym. I'm already dialed-in and focused. I've had the WBC belt before and I'm itching to get it back." Andre Berto

"We FaceTimed him and he said he wanted to fight. He was on the toilet," Porter said. "He said he wanted to fight but the business had to make sense."

Indeed, Berto was relieving himself. Asked for his side of the story, Berto cracked, "I feel kind of violated. [Porter called] and I'm sitting on the toilet just trying to enjoy myself and we pretty much talked it out right there on the toilet. And I told him what was going on and he didn't seem to mind. We spoke and we made it happen.

"We can say this or say that, but nothing matters until business gets done correctly. We finally got this done and here we are."

According to Stephen Espinoza, the Showtime Sports executive vice president and general manager, the fight is another in a string of even-money matches in the welterweight division that the network has backed.

"April 22 is sure to be an action-packed fight between two of the best fighters in the welterweight division," Espinoza said. "We're in the midst of a de facto welterweight tournament, a series of matchups between the best fighters in one of boxing's deepest divisions. The winner of Berto versus Porter will land right back in the mix with the top champions at welterweight as we move toward crowning an undisputed 147-pound champion.

"We didn't announce it that way [as a tournament]. It was drawn up that way but we don't want to make assumptions. If you announce a tournament then everyone sort of complains if it doesn't happen exactly according to plan, but in this particular event it's going to plan.

"These two guys, the winner's gonna be right back in the thick of things. We [had Thurman-Garcia], we have another [welterweight title] fight on Showtime in [Kell Brook-Errol Spence Jr. in late spring] and this series of fights that started last summer with Shawn Porter-Keith Thurman -- you're seeing the best of the welterweight division. Most importantly on April 22 we'll have an action-packed fight with two of the best guys in the division, and I can't wait."