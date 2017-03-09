Heavyweight world titleholder Joseph Parker's mandatory defense against Hughie Fury was made official on Wednesday.

Parker will face Fury on May 6 at Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand -- Parker's home country -- as announced by Duco Events.

Duco Events, which co-promotes Parker with Top Rank, won the purse bid for the fight on Feb. 3 with the high offer of $3.011 million to gain promotional rights to the bout. It beat the only other offer, which was $2.8 million by British promoter Frank Warren, who hoped to bring the fight to England, Fury's home country.

Duco Events originally planned for the fight to take place on April 1 in Auckland, but delays by Warren and Fury in signing the agreement forced the fight to be pushed back to May 6.

"Putting this fight together has been the Mount Everest of event creation," said David Higgins of Duco Events. "Having to table a purse bid of more than $3 million to secure all global rights was like playing Russian roulette, but winning it has given us the right to stage this event right here in New Zealand. We won that purse bid by the skin of our teeth, and since then, we have had four weeks of incredibly tense, difficult contract negotiations. Finally, we can confirm that Parker-Fury is on.

"Duco Events had taken a huge risk on the purse bid to help ensure Parker would make the first defense of his world title on home soil. Joseph loves fighting at home in front of his Kiwi fans, so we really wanted to give him that opportunity against a truly dangerous, gifted young opponent in Hughie Fury. Even so, it was touch and go, as there was huge pressure to stage the fight in the United Kingdom, where there are many more boxing fans and potential sponsorship dollars."

The Fury family will have a chance to reclaim one of the heavyweight world title belts vacated by troubled Tyson Fury last fall because of his issues with alcohol and drugs, in addition to his mental health problems. Hughie Fury is Tyson's first cousin.

After Tyson Fury relinquished his titles, the 25-year-old Parker (22-0, 18 KOs) won a majority decision against Andy Ruiz Jr. on Dec. 10 in Auckland to claim one of the vacant belts. Parker is pleased he will be able to defend it at home.

"I'm thrilled that I'll now have the chance to defend my title in Auckland," Parker said. "Hughie Fury is a great young fighter. I've followed his development closely, because I always knew we'd meet sooner rather than later. I would have fought him on his turf in Manchester, if that is the way things had worked out, but my promoters have done a great job in giving me the chance to make the first defense of my title at home in Auckland. I aim to make the most of that opportunity."

Kevin Barry, Parker's trainer, said he believes Fury will be Parker's toughest test yet.

"Hughie Fury is an incredibly dangerous customer," Barry said. "His father, Peter, has managed him superbly, bringing him along nicely while much of the attention has been on his cousin Tyson. As a regular member of Tyson's camp, Hughie has been able to see firsthand what world heavyweight championship boxing is all about. And it should be noted that both Hughie and Tyson have yet to be defeated as professional fighters."

Hughie Fury (20-0, 10 KOs), 22, has not faced nearly the caliber of competition that Parker has. Fury is coming off a seventh-round technical decision victory against rugged veteran Fred Kassi in April. He said he is not concerned about having to travel halfway around the world for his opportunity to win a world title.

"I'm really looking forward to it and I just can't wait," Fury said. "It doesn't matter what country the fight's in. A boxing ring is a boxing ring to me, no matter where in the world. The result will be the same -- a Hughie Fury victory -- and on May 6th you'll be looking at the new WBO world champion."

Peter Fury, Hughie's father and the trainer of his son and of Tyson Fury, offered his take on the upcoming bout.

"I see it as a very competitive fight between two of the best young heavyweights in the world today, and the fans and media are certainly going to relish this one," he said. "Parker's the world champion, and we're going into his territory. This does not bother us. I see my son coming back home with the world title."

Parker is entitled to 60 percent of the winning purse bid ($1,806,600), and Fury will receive the remaining 40 percent ($1,204,400). Parker has said he hopes that with a win against Fury he can move on to a title unification fight with American titleholder Deontay Wilder (38-0, 37 KOs) later this year. Parker, who spends much of his time living and training in Las Vegas, traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, on Feb. 25 to sit ringside and scout Wilder during his fifth-round knockout of Gerald Washington.

"I'm not looking past Fury, but my goal is to become unified champion," Parker told ESPN in Birmingham. "It's about time champions start facing each other and seeing who's the best in the world. I've watched a lot of [Wilder's] fights, and I think he's a great champion, because he can fight coming forward, he's got a lot of power and he can also fight moving around and using the ring. I want to see how he approaches the fight, just see what he does.

"But I want to fight him to test my skills. I'll fight anyone. I want to fight all the best in the world just to see where we're at."