LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany -- Demetrius Andrade defeated Jack Culcay by split decision to claim the WBA super welterweight title on Saturday.

Andrade, an unbeaten American, started well but allowed Culcay, an Ecuadorian-born German, to gain confidence. But Andrade recovered to convince two of the judges to score it 116-112 in his favor. The other had it 115-114 for Culcay.

Andrade had fought only three times since winning the vacant WBO super welterweight belt by split decision over Vanes Martirosyan in November 2013, and was perhaps hindered Saturday by the lack of activity. Andrade had already beaten Culcay as an amateur.

Andrade, despite his superior height and reach, was unable to assert control in the face of a resilient opponent.

Andrade, who slipped in the fourth round, displayed good movement in the final rounds, and Culcay was forced to go all-out in the final minute. Though Andrade was wobbling, it was too late for Culcay to retain the belt.

Andrade, a southpaw, improved to 24-0 with 16 KOs, while Culcay dropped to 22-2 (11 KOs).