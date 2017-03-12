In a brief but action-packed middleweight bout, David Lemieux scored a one-punch knockout of Curtis Stevens at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The end came at 1:59 of the third round.

Stevens was out before he hit the canvas but was conscious when he was removed from the ring on a stretcher and taken to the hospital for observation.

Lemieux, from Montreal Canada, attacked from the opening bell, banging home right hands to the head and left hooks to the body.

Stevens, of Brownsville, New York, seemed to be rallying with hard body shots in the third, but Lemieux forced him into the ropes, where he knocked down Stevens with a crushing left hook to the jaw.

"I told you what I was going to do, and I did it," said Lemieux after improving his record to 36-3 with 33 KOs.

Stevens' record fell to 29-6 with 21 KOs.

In the junior lightweight co-feature, Yoriorkis Gamboa won a 10-round unanimous decision over Rene Alvarado by scores of 97-73 and 97-92 (twice). Gamboa, who won a gold medal for Cuba at the 2004 Olympics, was having his first bout in 15 months.

The audience was unhappy with the lack of action and booed throughout the bout. The only excitement came in the 10th round, when Alvarado, from Managua, Nicaragua, knocked down Gamboa with a left hook. Gamboa beat the count and finished the bout.

Alvarado, who has lost six of his 10 most recent fights, slipped to 24-8 with 16 KOs. Gamboa, based in Miami, Florida, raise his record to 26-1 with 17 KOs.